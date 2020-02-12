WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 spoilers for WrestleMania Universal Championship match possibly revealed

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Potential WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 spoilers have surfaced ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view.

As fans know, there is usually at least one Elimination Chamber match, and possibly one for each brand at the event. Sometimes these produce a No. 1 contender, and other times, they have a championship belt on the line.

The matches have yet to be officially revealed for the 2020 edition.

However, a recent commercial may have given away one of the Chamber matches at the event, and also a match for WrestleMania 36.

Possible WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 spoilers on TV

Reportedly, a commercial aired in the Philadelphia market on Monday night while WWE Raw was on USA Network. That advertisement revealed the six participants for SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match.

They are Roman Reigns, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, King Baron Corbin, and Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

The ad also revealed that whoever wins that Elimination Chamber match will become the new No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, per Wrestling Inc.

That could mean facing one of two superstars for the title at the big pay-per-view.

As of right now, The Fiend Bray Wyatt is the WWE Universal Champion. He’s set to face Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2020. Ironically, The Fiend won the title in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel in October 2019.

While some rumor websites and fans are speculating that Goldberg could win, others are predicting the match will help The Fiend look even stronger heading towards WWE’s biggest event of the year. Could WWE have a swerve in mind, though?

Who will challenge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36?

Right now, the smart money is on Roman Reigns to win the Elimination Chamber match and become No. 1 contender. It’s been mentioned for several months now that Roman Reigns would probably be the one facing The Fiend at WrestleMania.

Some speculation even mentioned the possibility of Reigns winning the Royal Rumble last month.

However, Drew McIntyre ended up being the one to claim the win, and he’s set to go up against The Beast Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. That leaves the WWE Universal Championship picture open, and Reigns seems the most likely contender for a big match on the grandest stage of them all.

Of course, there’s never really been a Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg WrestleMania match, but that seems like it’d be a major surprise if WWE went that way.

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. WrestleMania 36 takes place on Sunday, April 5, from Tampa, Florida.