WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Who won the first-ever WWE women’s tag team titles in the Chamber?

Sasha Banks and Bayley as the WWE women’s tag team champions. Pic credit: WWE

The first ever WWE women’s tag team titles were determined at the 2019 Elimination Chamber and six teams were involved in the match inside the structure of the Elimination Chamber.

The teams involved included three from Monday Night Raw (Riott Squad, the Boss and Hug Connection and the Samoan Slaughterhouse) and three from SmackDown Live (The IIconics, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and Naomi and Carmella).

The women’s Elimination Chamber match

The match started out with The Boss and Hug Connection against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

The first team eliminated was Naomi and Carmella, which came as no surprise considering the controversial last week for both Carmella and for Naomi’s husband Jimmy Uso.

The IIconics delivered a spectacular performance when they first appeared in the match, destroying everyone. They were who pinned Naomi and eliminated that team.

Sadly for IIconics’ fans, their fate was sealed when they faced off with Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka and they eliminated the IIconics.

Nia Jax and Tamina also eliminated The Riott Squad, and fans didn’t seem to happy about that.

However, the end came for Nia Jax and Tamina when Nia missed a charge and smashed into a pod, knocking herself out of action. Boss and Hug and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville attacked Tamina and pinned her.

The fans all started chanting “Yes” and sang “Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” as the two left the ring.

Crazily enough, the two teams that started the women’s Elimination Chamber match were the two that remained in finishing it against all odds.

Who won the women’s Elimination Chamber match?

The favorites top win the first ever WWE women’s tag team titles was Bayley and Sasha Banks. The team of Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville were not favorites.

They ended up winning by pinning Mandy Rose to become the first ever WWE women’s tag team champions.

The fans all chanted “you deserve it” after the match and Banks and Bayley thanked the fans and said that they did this for everyone in the back for the women in the division and that this is the first of new things to come.