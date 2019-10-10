WWE Draft set to start on Friday: Rules and details explained as brands completely separate

With SmackDown moving to Fox and Monday Night Raw remaining on USA Network, WWE is splitting up their rosters and will keep them separate due to rival networks.

The WWE Draft starts on Friday night on Fox and then finishes up on Monday Night Raw on USA Network next week.

With the draft one night away, here is a look at what WWE fans can expect from the 2019 WWE Draft.

According to a press release sent out by WWE, network executives from Fox and USA Network will choose the wrestlers for each brand. Since this is wrestling, there is no telling if the networks are really choosing the superstars or if this is storyline executives.

On top of that, there will be more than 70 superstars put in for the WWE Draft. This includes tag teams, that can be drafted as a team to keep from splitting them up. There could be some cases where a team is split up if a network wants one but not the other wrestler.

The first 30 wrestlers will be drafted on SmackDown on Fox and the last 41 will be drafted on Monday Night Raw.

The total number of wrestlers for each show is also different. There are three hours to fill on Raw and two on SmackDown, so for every two picks SmackDown makes, Raw gets three. Tag teams count as one pick.

There will be several wrestlers drafted, but since there are more than 70 and only 71 picks, some wrestlers won’t be drafted. The press release said that anyone not drafted can sign with whichever show they choose.

There will also be a lot of celebrities on hand to help make the picks.

Alex Rodriguez, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Christian Slater, Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, and Jim Cramer will all take part in the WWE Draft over the two nights.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

WWE SmackDown airs on Fox on Friday nights at 8/7c and WWE Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Monday nights at 8/7c.