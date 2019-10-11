Home > Wrestling

WWE Draft results night 1: Who was drafted on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox?

By
11th October 2019 10:08 PM ET
WWE Draft results night 1
Becky Lynch was the first overall WWE Draft pick. Pic credit: WWE

The WWE Draft starts on SmackDown on Fox and will conclude on Monday Night Raw next Monday night on USA Network. The executives from Fox and USA Network draft their rosters and there will be no more crossover.

The way the WWE Draft works is that Raw gets three picks for every two SmackDown picks. There will be 71 wrestlers who will get drafted and the rest are free agents who can sign wherever they want.

The first pick of the draft was based on who won the opening match on SmackDown on Fox between former Shield members Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

However, the match ended when Bray Wyatt showed up through a hole in the ring, locked in the mandible claw, and dragged Rollins into the hole.

Rollins escaped but the lights went out and The Fiend’s laughter started again and when the lights started flashing, Wyatt was standing at the entryway.

This means that Seth Rollins won the match by disqualification and Bray Wyatt cost SmackDown the first overall pick.

Thirty WWE superstars will be in the draft pull tonight. Twenty will be drafted and the other 10 will be free agents to sign with whichever brand they want to wrestle for.

Stephanie McMahon came out to make the first draft pick for Monday Night Raw.

The first overall pick for Monday Night Raw is “The Man” Becky Lynch. SmackDown on Fox will keep Roman Reigns as their first overall pick.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson as The OC was drafted together to Raw as the second pick.

SmackDown on Fox selected The Fiend Bray Wyatt with their second pick. Finally, Monday Night Raw drafted Drew McIntyre with their third pick.

SmackDown has a Draft Table with Renee Young, Booker T, Beth Phoenix, and Samoa Joe. They were going to break down the draft picks as the night goes on.

Here are the official picks for night one of the WWE Draft:

  1. Raw – Becky Lynch
  2. SmackDown – Roman Reigns
  3. Raw – The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)
  4. SmackDown – The Fiend Bray Wyatt
  5. Raw – Drew Galloway
  6. Raw – “The Viper” Randy Orton
  7. SmackDown – “The Boss” Sasha Banks
  8. Raw – Ricochet
  9. SmackDown – “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman
  10. Raw – “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley
  11. Raw – “The Goddess” Alexa Bliss
  12. SmackDown – “The Sassy Southern Bell” Lacey Evans
  13. Raw – Kevin Owens
  14. SmackDown -The Revival
  15. Raw – Natalya
  16. Raw – The Viking Raiders
  17. SmackDown – Lucha House Party
  18. Raw – Nikki Cross
  19. SmackDown – Heavy Machinery
  20. Raw – The Street Profits

Here is who is left from the Friday night pool of wrestlers and these men and women are now free agents:

  • Akira Tozawa
  • Cesaro
  • Chad Gable
  • Drew Gulak
  • EC3
  • Eric Young
  • Heath Slater
  • Humberto Carrillo
  • Sin Cara
  • Tamina
  • The B-Team

The WWE Draft will conclude on Monday Night Raw with a new pool of wrestlers. There is no word on when the free agents will choose a roster and if their choices include NXT and NXT: UK.

