WWE Draft results night 1: Who was drafted on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox?

The WWE Draft starts on SmackDown on Fox and will conclude on Monday Night Raw next Monday night on USA Network. The executives from Fox and USA Network draft their rosters and there will be no more crossover.

The way the WWE Draft works is that Raw gets three picks for every two SmackDown picks. There will be 71 wrestlers who will get drafted and the rest are free agents who can sign wherever they want.

The first pick of the draft was based on who won the opening match on SmackDown on Fox between former Shield members Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

However, the match ended when Bray Wyatt showed up through a hole in the ring, locked in the mandible claw, and dragged Rollins into the hole.

Rollins escaped but the lights went out and The Fiend’s laughter started again and when the lights started flashing, Wyatt was standing at the entryway.

This means that Seth Rollins won the match by disqualification and Bray Wyatt cost SmackDown the first overall pick.

Thirty WWE superstars will be in the draft pull tonight. Twenty will be drafted and the other 10 will be free agents to sign with whichever brand they want to wrestle for.

Stephanie McMahon came out to make the first draft pick for Monday Night Raw.

The first overall pick for Monday Night Raw is “The Man” Becky Lynch. SmackDown on Fox will keep Roman Reigns as their first overall pick.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson as The OC was drafted together to Raw as the second pick.

SmackDown on Fox selected The Fiend Bray Wyatt with their second pick. Finally, Monday Night Raw drafted Drew McIntyre with their third pick.

SmackDown has a Draft Table with Renee Young, Booker T, Beth Phoenix, and Samoa Joe. They were going to break down the draft picks as the night goes on.

Here are the official picks for night one of the WWE Draft:

Raw – Becky Lynch SmackDown – Roman Reigns Raw – The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) SmackDown – The Fiend Bray Wyatt Raw – Drew Galloway Raw – “The Viper” Randy Orton SmackDown – “The Boss” Sasha Banks Raw – Ricochet SmackDown – “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman Raw – “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley Raw – “The Goddess” Alexa Bliss SmackDown – “The Sassy Southern Bell” Lacey Evans Raw – Kevin Owens SmackDown -The Revival Raw – Natalya Raw – The Viking Raiders SmackDown – Lucha House Party Raw – Nikki Cross SmackDown – Heavy Machinery Raw – The Street Profits

Here is who is left from the Friday night pool of wrestlers and these men and women are now free agents:

Akira Tozawa

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Drew Gulak

EC3

Eric Young

Heath Slater

Humberto Carrillo

Sin Cara

Tamina

The B-Team

The WWE Draft will conclude on Monday Night Raw with a new pool of wrestlers. There is no word on when the free agents will choose a roster and if their choices include NXT and NXT: UK.