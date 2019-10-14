WWE Draft night 2: Who was drafted on Monday Night Raw

Just like night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown, there was a match to open the show to determine the first pick of night two of the WWE Draft.

This time, it was Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, with Lynch representing Monday Night Raw. The match ended with Lynch winning and Raw getting the first pick again.

Here is a look at the first night’s draft picks from SmackDown Live.

Also, after SmackDown, these draft picks were made:

Raw: EC3

Raw: Eric Young

Raw: Sin Cara

SmackDown: Apollo Crews

SmackDown: Drew Gulak

SmackDown: Heath Slater

SmackDown: Tamina

SmackDown: The B-Team

On to tonight’s WWE Draft picks.

Here are the WWE Draft Night 2 picks

Once again, it was Stephanie McMahon who came out to name the draft picks just like she did on Friday night.

Monday Night Raw had the first pick of the second night, just as they did the first night. They chose Universal Champion Seth Rollins as their No. 1 pick of night two.

SmackDown followed by picking the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Raw chose Charlotte Flair with their second pick.

SmackDown chose New Day with its second pick. Finally, Raw finished the first round with its third pick, Andrade and Zelina Vega.

The draft panel was back with Renee Young, Booker T, Samoa Joe, and Beth Phoenix. This was interesting since Samoa Joe is part of the Monday night draft pool and he surely wants to be picked high — but he didn’t mention it here.

Here are the official picks for night two of the WWE Draft:

Raw – Seth Rollins SmackDown – Brock Lesnar Raw – Charlotte Flair SmackDown – The New Day Raw – Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega Raw – The Kabuki Warriors SmackDown – Daniel Bryan Raw – Rusev SmackDown – Bayley Raw – Aleister Black Raw – Cedric Alexander SmackDown – Shinsuke Nakamura Raw – Humberto Carrillo SmackDown – Ali Raw -Erick Rowan Raw – Buddy Murphy SmackDown – Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler Raw – Jinder Mahal SmackDown – Carmella Raw – R-Truth Raw – Samoa Joe SmackDown – The Miz Raw – Akira Tozawa SmackDown – King Corbin Raw – Shelton Benjamin Raw – Rey Mysterio SmackDown – Chad Gable Raw – Titus O’Neal SmackDown – Elias Raw – Liv Morgan

Cesaro was not drafted. Everyone not drafted is a free agent now.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network at 8/7c and Friday Night SmackDown airs on Fox on 8/7c.