WWE Draft night 2: Who was drafted on Monday Night Raw

Just like night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown, there was a match to open the show to determine the first pick of night two of the WWE Draft.
This time, it was Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, with Lynch representing Monday Night Raw. The match ended with Lynch winning and Raw getting the first pick again.
Here is a look at the first night’s draft picks from SmackDown Live.
Also, after SmackDown, these draft picks were made:
- Raw: EC3
- Raw: Eric Young
- Raw: Sin Cara
- SmackDown: Apollo Crews
- SmackDown: Drew Gulak
- SmackDown: Heath Slater
- SmackDown: Tamina
- SmackDown: The B-Team
On to tonight’s WWE Draft picks.
Here are the WWE Draft Night 2 picks
Once again, it was Stephanie McMahon who came out to name the draft picks just like she did on Friday night.
Monday Night Raw had the first pick of the second night, just as they did the first night. They chose Universal Champion Seth Rollins as their No. 1 pick of night two.
⬇️ NIGHT 2 WWE DRAFT THREAD ⬇️
The first #WWEDraft pick of the night presented by @Xfinity is in, and it's none other than #UniversalChampion @WWERollins for #RAW! pic.twitter.com/f5XXYhUfU4
SmackDown followed by picking the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Raw chose Charlotte Flair with their second pick.
WOOOOOO! 'The Queen' @MsCharlotteWWE will make Monday Night #RAW her kingdom moving forward. #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/p1c8ZRRVya
SmackDown chose New Day with its second pick. Finally, Raw finished the first round with its third pick, Andrade and Zelina Vega.
The POWER of POSITIVITY is officially on Friday nights thanks to the #WWEDraft presented by @Xfinity!#SmackDown @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/llE6036rlT
The draft panel was back with Renee Young, Booker T, Samoa Joe, and Beth Phoenix. This was interesting since Samoa Joe is part of the Monday night draft pool and he surely wants to be picked high — but he didn’t mention it here.
Here are the official picks for night two of the WWE Draft:
- Raw – Seth Rollins
- SmackDown – Brock Lesnar
- Raw – Charlotte Flair
- SmackDown – The New Day
- Raw – Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega
- Raw – The Kabuki Warriors
- SmackDown – Daniel Bryan
- Raw – Rusev
- SmackDown – Bayley
- Raw – Aleister Black
- Raw – Cedric Alexander
- SmackDown – Shinsuke Nakamura
- Raw – Humberto Carrillo
- SmackDown – Ali
- Raw -Erick Rowan
- Raw – Buddy Murphy
- SmackDown – Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
- Raw – Jinder Mahal
- SmackDown – Carmella
- Raw – R-Truth
- Raw – Samoa Joe
- SmackDown – The Miz
- Raw – Akira Tozawa
- SmackDown – King Corbin
- Raw – Shelton Benjamin
- Raw – Rey Mysterio
- SmackDown – Chad Gable
- Raw – Titus O’Neal
- SmackDown – Elias
- Raw – Liv Morgan
Cesaro was not drafted. Everyone not drafted is a free agent now.
Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network at 8/7c and Friday Night SmackDown airs on Fox on 8/7c.
