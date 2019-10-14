Home > Wrestling

WWE Draft Night 2: Who was drafted on Monday Night Raw

By
14th October 2019 10:49 PM ET
Here are the picks for the WWE Draft Night 2. Pic credit: WWE

Just like night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown, there was a match to open the show to determine the first pick of night two of the WWE Draft.

This time, it was Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, with Lynch representing Monday Night Raw. The match ended with Lynch winning and Raw getting the first pick again.

Here is a look at the first night’s draft picks from SmackDown Live.

Also, after SmackDown, these draft picks were made:

  • Raw: EC3
  • Raw: Eric Young
  • Raw: Sin Cara
  • SmackDown: Apollo Crews
  • SmackDown: Drew Gulak
  • SmackDown: Heath Slater
  • SmackDown: Tamina
  • SmackDown: The B-Team

On to tonight’s WWE Draft picks.

Here are the WWE Draft Night 2 picks

Once again, it was Stephanie McMahon who came out to name the draft picks just like she did on Friday night.

Monday Night Raw had the first pick of the second night, just as they did the first night. They chose Universal Champion Seth Rollins as their No. 1 pick of night two.

SmackDown followed by picking the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Raw chose Charlotte Flair with their second pick.

SmackDown chose New Day with its second pick. Finally, Raw finished the first round with its third pick, Andrade and Zelina Vega.

The draft panel was back with Renee Young, Booker T, Samoa Joe, and Beth Phoenix. This was interesting since Samoa Joe is part of the Monday night draft pool and he surely wants to be picked high — but he didn’t mention it here.

Here are the official picks for night two of the WWE Draft:

  1. Raw – Seth Rollins
  2. SmackDown – Brock Lesnar
  3. Raw – Charlotte Flair
  4. SmackDown – The New Day
  5. Raw – Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega
  6. Raw – The Kabuki Warriors
  7. SmackDown – Daniel Bryan
  8. Raw – Rusev
  9. SmackDown – Bayley
  10. Raw – Aleister Black
  11. Raw – Cedric Alexander
  12. SmackDown – Shinsuke Nakamura
  13. Raw – Humberto Carrillo
  14. SmackDown – Ali
  15. Raw -Erick Rowan
  16. Raw – Buddy Murphy
  17. SmackDown – Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
  18. Raw – Jinder Mahal
  19. SmackDown – Carmella
  20. Raw – R-Truth
  21. Raw – Samoa Joe
  22. SmackDown – The Miz
  23. Raw – Akira Tozawa
  24. SmackDown – King Corbin
  25. Raw – Shelton Benjamin
  26. Raw – Rey Mysterio
  27. SmackDown – Chad Gable
  28. Raw – Titus O’Neal
  29. SmackDown – Elias
  30. Raw – Liv Morgan

Cesaro was not drafted. Everyone not drafted is a free agent now.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network at 8/7c and Friday Night SmackDown airs on Fox on 8/7c.

