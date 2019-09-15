Home > Wrestling

WWE Draft date officially announced during Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins game on Fox

15th September 2019 2:33 PM ET
WWE will hold their next draft on October 11. Pic credit: WWE

WWE is officially holding the rumored draft to split up the rosters for good after they move SmackDown Live to Fox in October.

The announcement came on Sunday afternoon during the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins NFL football game. Fox is promoting WWE coming to its network during sporting events.

They also advertised SmackDown Live during their college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

However, during the Cowboys game on Sunday, they officially announced the next WWE Draft.

When is the next WWE Draft?

The announcers during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins NFL football game revealed that the next WWE Draft will take place on October 11.

This is the second episode of SmackDown Live on Fox, as it premieres on October 2.

The announcers also said that it will change the landscape of WWE. Following the announcement, WWE released a tweet as well. The second day of the WWE Draft will wrap things up on Monday Night Raw on October 14.

First, it is nice to see Fox pushing the arrival of SmackDown Live so hard. It is also nice considering the rumors of the changes coming to WWE following the move to Fox.

Raw and SmackDown to remain separate after WWE Draft

As previously reported, the WWE Draft is rumored to finally split the Raw and SmackDown rosters with no more crossover.

The Wildcard Rule will reportedly end and there will reportedly be no more crossover after the WWE Draft. This will allow Raw on USA Network and SmackDown on Fox to solidify themselves as separate rosters once again.

The announcers are also supposed to change and Corey Graves will no longer be working both shows.

At this time, it sounds like Michael Cole and Corey Graves will move to SmackDown Live on Fox as a possible two-man announcer team.

Renee Young is also supposed to move to Fox, but right now she is looked at as a host for the Fox Sports talk show on Tuesday nights with Booker T.

As for Monday Night Raw, it sounds like Vic Joseph might be moving from 205 Live to Raw but there is no word on who he would work with.

WWE Clash of Champions airs tonight on WWE Network at 7/6c while SmackDown will move to Fox on October 2 at 8/7c.