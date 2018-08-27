WWE crowns Rhea Ripley, the first ever Australian woman to hold a WWE title

Rhea Ripley made history on Sunday when she became the first ever Australian woman to hold a WWE title.

Ripley won the two-day tournament to crown the first ever WWE UK Women’s Champion. She now joins Pete Dunn (WWE UK Champion) as the champions on the WWE UK brand.

There is expected to be a WWE UK tag team title formed in the future as well.

Rhea Ripley beat Toni Storm, the favorite to win the WWE UK women’s tournament, to win the title. She joins Buddy Murphy as the first Australians to hold WWE gold. Murphy was a former WWE NXT tag team champion in 2015.

Other entrants in the WWE UK Women’s Championship Tournament included Jinny, Isla Dawn, Nina Samuels, Dakota Kai, Millie McKenzie and Xia Brookside.

Rhea Ripley beat Xia Brookside on Day 1 and then beat both Dakota Kai and Toni Storm on Day 2 of the tournament.

Dakota Kai is a former champion from Shimmer and competed in the NXT Women’s Invitational earlier this year. Toni Storm is a former champion in Stardom, wXw and Progress.

Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, is a relative newcomer. The 21-year-old began wrestling in 2013 but is a two-time Riot City Wrestling Champion. The WWE UK Women’s Championship is her biggest success to date.

While Toni Storm lost in the finals to Rhea Ripley, there might still be some success for the talented female WWE superstar. She is also scheduled to battle in the finals of the second Mae Young Classic at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view in October against Io Shirai.