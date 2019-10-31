WWE Crown Jewel recap: Brock Lesnar battles Cain Velasquez for WWE title

WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabis took place on Halloween with a 1 p.m. EST start time in America on WWE Network.

Here is a look at the WWE Crown Jewel recap, results, and grades.

The show had a pre-PPV match where Humberto Carillo won a battle royal to earn a United States title shot against AJ Styles on the show.

Also, R-Truth won the 24/7 title after the Singh Brothers were eliminated from that battle royal.

Here is the official start of the Crown Jewel PPV.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

It is interesting to see this opening the PPV. Brock Lesnar is out first and then Rey Mysterio brought out Cain Velasquez.

The two men fought a very careful MMA-styled match, with Brock Lesnar showing respect like no one in recent memory.

However, that left little for the match itself. Both men got some blows in and Velasquez got in some good kicks. However, when Velasquez got Lesnar down, he tried the ground-and-pound and ended up getting trapped in the kimura and tapped out.

Lesnar won’t let go so Rey Mysterio attacks Brock Lesnar with a chair. Lesnar tosses Rey and then beats Cain with a chair. However, Rey returned and beat the hell out of Brock with a chair and Lesnar ran.

This was likely a “learning moment” for Cain and he will have to work hard if he wants to be a WWE superstar. Expect a rematch at WrestleMania next year.

Winner: Brock Lesnar (**)

Tag Team Turmoil Match

The match opened with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode battling The Lucha House Party. The two teams went a while but it was Roode and Ziggler winning.

After this, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins came in and they also fell to Ziggler and Roode.

Heavy Machinery came in next and they finally took Roode and Ziggler out of the match.

After this, it was New Day coming into the match. The two babyface teams were event matched but it was New Day who took the win and moved on.

The B-Team was in next and they were beaten pretty quickly.

Next was the SmackDown tag team champions The Revival, who will defend their titles against New Day tomorrow night on SmackDown.

This was the best matchup of the turmoil so far. New Day got the win in this match and eliminated The Revival one day before their title match. The Revival beat down New Day after their elimination.

The OC was in next and eliminated New Day.

Now, The Viking Raiders are in next and it is time to see the Raw tag team champions. These are the last two teams, so it is clear who is going to win.

Corey Graves reminds fans that both teams made their names in Japan before coming to WWE. Nice. In a shocking moment, The OC beat The Viking Raiders clean! This has to be the biggest win of their career since coming to WWE.

Winners: The OC (***)

Backstage, Rey Mysterio basically told Brock Lesnar that he is coming for him.

Cesaro vs. Mansoor

Last year, Mansoor won the battle royal in Saudi Arabia and one of the men he eliminated was Cesaro.

If there is anyone that you want to see an up-and-coming wrestler face, it is Cesaro who can make anyone look good.

This was a really long match, which was a little surprising except that Mansoor was SUPER OVER with his home crowd. They actually chanted “this is awesome.”

Monsoor hit a beautiful moonsault for the win.

Just like last year, they interviewed him after his win.

Winner: Monsoor (*** 1/2)

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury got the best ring entrance ever with pyro, fire, fireworks and more. It was amazing and Braun Strowman looked completely flabbergasted.

The two just beat on each other and Fury actually looked legit in there with Strowman. He even blocked the Braun Strowman ringside charge with a kick to Braun, but Strowman hit it a second time later in the match.

There was also a funny moment in the match where Fury did the Undertaker Dead Man sit up.

The end came by count out after Braun tried to get into the ring and Tyson Fury hit him with a knockout punch. Braun was completely out of it and couldn’t get back into the ring.

After the match, Strowman hit Fury with a powerslam and said this was his ring.

Winner: Tyson Fury (** 1/2)

The Singh Brothers won the title back after this match.

United States Championship: AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo

The OC (with their tag team turmoil cup) are out with AJ Styles for this title match.

Carrillo turned in yet another great match but it was AJ Styles who came out on top to retain his U.S. title with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Winner: AJ Styles (***)

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

For the first time ever, women will wrestle in Saudi Arabia. The fans in Saudi Arabia are loving this.

The match was not very good but the fans loved it and both women seemed so grateful and happy to be there in this special moment.

Nattie won.

Winner: Natalya (**)

Team Flair (Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, Randy Orton) vs. Team Hogan (Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, Ali, Roman Reigns)

Ric Flair is out first. Lana is coming out with Bobby Lashley. She went back in after the introduction. Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, and Randy Orton follows.

Ric Flair’s team is so much better than Hulk Hogan’s but there is no way Hogan loses here.

Jimmy Hart is out with Hulk Hogan. Rusev is out next and does the Hogan flex. Ricochet, Shorty G, Ali, and Roman Reigns are out next.

The match was great. Everyone got a chance to shine, Rusev got his hands on Lashley, and Roman Reigns pinned Randy Orton with a spear just moments after he kicked out of the RKO.

Winners: Team Hogan (*** 1/2)

WWE Universal Championship: Falls Count Anywhere: Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt

After the stupid way Hell in a Cell ended with the referee calling the match and giving Seth Rollins a win without a pin or submission, this match promises that the match can’t be stopped without a winner.

Just like at Hell in a Cell, this match took place with only red lights on, which some people hate. I agree it is sometimes hard to see, especially when they are outside the ring — in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The Fiend was his normal self, unable to seemingly feel pain and listening to the voices in his head. He is awesome.

Rollins used a lot of weapons including tables, chairs and even pulled out a sledgehammer. The Fiend even went through the announce table and kicked out at one. Rollins hit the Curb Stomp on the steel floor and The Fiend still kicked out.

By the time Seth Rollins hit seven Curb Stomps, fans started to boo him. After an eighth Curb Stomp he superkicked The Fiend off the stage and into electrical equipment which caused an electrical explosion.

Rollins tried to go in but there was another electric explosion that hurt Seth’s eyes. The Fiend then stood from the equipment and locked in the Mandible Claw and then hit Sister Abigail on the floor.

The lights went out and when they came back on The Fiend stood with the title.

Winner: The Fiend Bray Wyatt (*** 1/2)