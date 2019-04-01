WWE considering adding Kevin Owens to a match at WrestleMania 35

Kevin Owens made a surprise return last month when he got the chance to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE world title instead of Kofi Kingston. Despite this, he returned as a babyface for the first time in his WWE career.

Now, with WrestleMania 35 less than one week away, WWE is rumored to be adding Owens to one of the matches at this weekend’s big card.

According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE plans to add Owens to a match that is already set up. The match will not be the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, from the sound of it.

Instead, on SmackDown Live this week, the Kevin Owens Show will take place and his guests for the show will be AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

This belt is made for Kevin Owens. pic.twitter.com/O0YbzTbSnA — Fightful Wrestling, MMA, Boxing (@Fightful) April 1, 2019

While there is no title on the line in this match, it pits one of the best WWE wrestlers of all-time against the best in-ring competitor in WWE today. Could Kevin Owens end up as a part of that match?

Making it a three-way match between Owens, Orton and Styles is an option, although that might take a little away from the build to the match between a WWE mainstay and a former indie star.

Instead, there are rumors that he could end up inserted into the match possibly as a special guest referee. That would make more sense and then Owens could move into a feud with one of the two men following WrestleMania 35 as a follow up.

WWE WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network