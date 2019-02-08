WWE confirms when the next Superstar Shake-Up will be

Could Rey Mysterio change brands in this year’s Superstar Shake-Up? Pic credit: WWE

The WWE promised at the end of 2018 that changes were coming and they were going to listen to the fans while implementing them.

Add that to the news that FOX wants SmackDown Live to be more focused on in-ring wrestling action when it moves to network television in September.

With that in mind, the WWE just announced when they will hold their next Superstar Shake-Up, where they move wrestlers from one show to the other (and sometimes make call-ups from NXT at the same time as well).

When is the WWE Superstar Shake-Up?

The next WWE Superstar Shake-Up will take place on April 15 and 16 when the WWE heads to Montreal. The WWE is calling this their first “international Superstar Shake-Up.”

Likely, this is just the WWE playing with words since the event will take place internationally — or at least in Canada.

With that said, don’t count out moves from not only NXT but internationally from NXT UK. Could WWE NXT U.K. champion Pete Dunn finally get called up to Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live after becoming the longest reigning WWE champion in modern history (628 days and counting)?

Some ideas might be to send Becky Lynch to Monday Night Raw since she is the most popular wrestler on the roster right now. There are also rumors that FOX wants Ronda Rousey on their show, so that could also happen.

Comic teams like New Day might move to Raw to make room for more wrestling based athletes like The Revival to take their place on SmackDown Live.

Past WWE Superstar Shake-Ups

The WWE Superstar Shake-Up has always provided a fun time for fans. The video above mentioned that Alexa Bliss moved to Raw and became the women’s champion there while Jinder Mahal and Asuka moved to SmackDown Live to win titles there.

Here is a look at some of the best WWE Superstar Shake-Up moves (formerly known as the WWE Draft).

2002 – Mr. McMahon drafted The Rock to SmackDown, which was named after one of his catchphrases anyway.

2004 – Eric Bischoff drafted Paul Heyman to Raw, which proved even authority figures could make a move.

2005 – Batista was drafted to Raw, bringing the WWE world title with him.

2005 – John Cena was drafted to Raw and became the biggest star in the company.

Honestly, there is no telling what will happen at this year’s WWE Superstar Shake-Up, but with the WWE making changes and SmackDown Live moving to FOX and network television, anything could happen.