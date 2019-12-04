WWE confirms John Morrison has signed a new deal to return to company

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Tonight on WWE Backstage, Ryan Satin appeared and announced that WWE has officially signed John Morrison to return to WWE.

The confirmation included the news that there is no word on which brand Morrison will return to — Monday Night Raw, SmackDown on Fox, or NXT.

Booker T said that it is exciting because John Morrison is a star. Christian pointed out that some wrestlers need to leave before they can return and be bigger than ever before.

Paige also said that she was excited about Morrison returning and then name-dropped Morrison’s wife, Taya Valkyrie, who happens to be the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Champion in Mexico.

Paige said that WWE should bring in Taya as well, which is what makes WWE Backstage so interesting — it is live and Paige just recommended that WWE brings in a star signed to Impact Wrestling.

As for Morrison, he left WWE in 2011 and made a huge mark outside of the company.

Morrison went to Lucha Underground, where he was the Lucha Underground Champion, Gift of the Gods Champion, and Lucha Underground Trios Champion. Taya Valkyrie was also a major star in Lucha Underground.

After that, Morrison went to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and won the AAA Mega Championship, AAA Latin American Championship, AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, and Lucha Libre World Cup.

Following that, John Morrison made his way to Impact Wrestling with his wife. Morrison went on to win the Impact Wrestling World Championship from Austin Aries in 2018 before losing it to Brian Cage this year.

Morrison, who wrestled as Johnny Mundo in Lucha Underground and Johnny Impact in Impact Wrestling, had a lot of success in WWE as well.

Morrison was also a former ECW World Champion, three-time Intercontinental Champion, and five-time tag team champion — three times with Joey Mercury in MNM and twice with The Miz.

WWE Backstage airs on Tuesday nights on FS1 on 11/10c.