WWE confirms it doesn’t want people to identify as wrestling fans

WWE just had its WrestleMania 36 press conference in Tampa, Florida this week and handed out what was labeled as “WWE Do’s and Dont’s” to officials beforehand.

These were, basically, rules on what terms WWE wants to be used and which ones it doesn’t want to be used during these events. The Tampa Bay Times revealed what WWE listed on this form.

One of the biggest ones should come as no surprise for fans that watched the company grow from a great professional wrestling company into a multi-billion dollar industry that claims they compete with Disney more than they compete with other wrestling organizations.

WWE said that it does not want anyone to refer to its superstars as professional wrestlers, as they are now simply WWE Superstars. This also goes for the term “Divas,” a term WWE said it eliminated in 2006.

Furthermore, WWE said it does not want the term “professional wrestling” used anymore.

Instead, WWE said that it is Sports Entertainment and not professional wrestling anymore. The company also said that people should not say they are “professional wrestling” fans.

Instead, WWE suggested that people should now say, “I have always been a fan of sports entertainment.”

An old rule that popped back up is that no one should call the WWE Title or WWE Championship a “belt.”

Finally, as shown in this article, the company is to be referred to as “WWE” and never “the WWE” or “World Wrestling Entertainment.”

The fact that WWE doesn’t want to be referred to as “World Wrestling Entertainment” is further proof it is removing the idea of “wrestling” from its “Sports Entertainment” company.

WrestleMania 36 will take place in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, 2020.