WWE concludes Hell in a Cell PPV with a DQ finish, fans boo and chant ‘AEW’ as show ends

The WWE Hell in a Cell match ended with a match inside HYell in a Cell between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt.

When the match ended, the fans were all chanting but it couldn’t have made WWE happy. The chants were “bullsh*t,” “restart the match,” and “AEW.”

Yes, AEW is the new wrestling company that started airing its television show last week.

Here is a look at what turned fans against WWE thanks to the main event of WWE Hell in a Cell.

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Through most of the match, fans loved the fight.

WWE kept the red lights on instead of turning on their regular spotlights and the entire match felt different.

WWE also worked hard to make The Fiend Bray Wyatt look like an unbeatable monster. He kicked out of the Curb Stomp after just a one-count. He kicked out of the Pedigree.

He no-sold Kendo Stick shots and looked like a dominant beast.

The fans in attendance loved it.

Then, Seth Rollins snapped. He hit The Fiend with a chair. He put a ladder over his face and then a chair on that and beat the hell out of him with a metal toolbox.

He then brought a sledgehammer into the ring. The referee told him not to use it but Seth hit Bray with it anyway and the referee called for the disqualification.

There are no disqualifications in a Hell in a Cell match.

It made no sense and the fans let WWE know about it. They immediately started chanting “bullsh*t.”

Fans on Twitter were just as loud.

What a terrible ending. WOW. #HIAC — Matt Ammons (@MatthewAmmons) October 7, 2019

I feel insulted watching that ending #HIAC — Spooky Shon 👻👻👻 (@royal_flush2482) October 7, 2019

Then, an awesome moment happened when, after they raised the cage, Bray Wyatt stood up and locked the mandible claw onto Rollins. He then pulled back the mats outside the ring and hit Sister Abigail on the concrete floor.

Wyatt locked on the mandible claw again and left Rollins down, bleeding as the fans booed more yelling “restart the match.” The worst part was when fans started chanting “AEW.”

AEW chants. Can you blame them? #HIAC — India Eaton (@IndiaEaton) October 7, 2019

The fans loved The Fiend during the match but when WWE ended it on a screwball ending that made sense, they lost the fans in attendance. They angered multiple fans on Twitter.

WWE messed up with this finish, not because Seth Rollins walked out as the champion, but because the end of the match made no sense.