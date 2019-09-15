WWE Clash of Champions to reportedly have surprising main event tonight

WWE holds their Clash of Champions pay-per-view tonight and it appears that they have plans for a surprising main event.

Kofi Kingston will defend his world title against Randy Orton. Seth Rollins will put his Universal Championship on the line against Braun Strowman.

However, with both of those matches world title bouts and the entire theme of Clash of Champions being all title matches, the main event is rumored to be a non-title match.

What is main event of WWE Clash of Champions?

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has offered some legit spoilers in the past, Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan is booked as the main event.

Happy #ClashOfChampions… I’ll have some info throughout the day as it comes to me. But we’ll start w/ this one: As of yesterday morning in Stamford, the run down for tonight had Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan in the main event. Don’t know why, but it’s closing. A non title match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019

That is interesting, as Erick Rowan has never worked the main event match in singles action before and there is no confidence that he is ready now.

WrestleVotes did clarify that this was the plan as of Saturday but plans do change, which covers him in case Reigns vs. Rowan does not go on last.

AGAIN: this was as of yesterday. Y’all know they can change anything, at anytime. However, if that match was placed in that spot, you’d think there would be a reason as to why. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019

There are two modes of thought when it comes to Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan in the main event at WWE Clash of Champions.

First, this story was built up before SummerSlam with the mysterious backstage attacks on Roman Reigns. When Rowan turned out to be the culprit instead of Daniel Bryan, it was a slight surprise.

If this is the main event, there has to be a plan for it to end with something shocking to make it worthy of the spot.

Another idea is that the other two matches are not set up with true show-ending potential. WrestleVotes reports there are serious considerations to take the Universal title off Seth Rollins tonight, which would be huge for Braun Strowman.

Hearing there’s been discussions – serious ones – about taking the title off Seth Rollins tonight. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019

WWE Clash of Champions lineup

Here is a look at tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions lineup:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP: AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

NO DQ MATCH: Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

WWE Clash of Champions airs tonight on WWE Network at 7/6c.