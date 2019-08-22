WWE Clash of Champions setting up a reported eight matches for September PPV

WWE had a long month wait between pay-per-view events, which is unusual for the company. However, it allowed WWE to build some storylines and take their time making it to the Clash of Champions PPV.

It also gave them the time to put on a King of the Ring Tournament on television in the meantime.

According to Rajah, that tournament will conclude at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

While the original format of this event was all title matches, Clash of Champions could not only feature the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament but also a hugely anticipated singles match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

While Bryan and Rowan have denied any involvement in the backstage attacks on Roman Reigns, the match rumors make it sound like they will end up the culprits at the end.

Much like past Clash of Champions events, all titles will also be on the line.

The rumored matches for the two main titles include Seth Rollins defending his Universal Championship against current partner Braun Strowman. They are also the current tag team champions, so there is no word on how that will play out.

Kofi Kingston will reportedly defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton for the second PPV in a row. Kingston and Orton were counted out in their first match at SummerSlam.

The first of the two women’s matches has Bayley defending against Charlotte Flair. If the Raw women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks also happens, all four of the Four Horsewomen of NXT will be in action in the two title matches.

The tag team titles on Raw remain up in the air but on SmackDown Live, The New Day are rumored to put their belts on the line against The Revival.

The mid-card matches include Shinsuke Nakamura defending the IC title against The Miz.

While there is no word on the other title matches, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend their titles against someone (or multiple teams), Drew Gulac will be in action with the Cruiserweight title, and AJ Styles will defend his US title.