Chris Jericho takes photo with WWE superstar, saying ‘big things coming’ and tags AEW

Chris Jericho has been instrumental in bringing a couple of wrestlers to AEW, with the most prominent being the former Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley.

Now, Jericho has his eyes on someone else currently under WWE contract.

Chris Jericho talking to EC3

In a recent social media post on Instagram, Jericho posted a photo of him having drinks with WWE contracted superstar EC3.

In the caption, Jericho said he had a “great chat” with EC3 on Saturday night in Orlando. He then said “Big things coming in the future for this talented brother” and tagged All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in the post.

Ricochet even chimed in, asking where they were at (it was a Stryper concert at House of Blues). Fans humorously told Ricochet to get out of the comments before someone told Vince McMahon.

AEW superstar Luchasaurus also responded with the “prayer hands” emojis and AEW followed up with some emojis of their own.

Then, EC3 responded and said he received “great advice” from Jericho and said “great show,” obviously referring to the Stryper concert.

Others to respond were WWE star Drake Maverick (laughing, crying emojis) and AEW superstar Sonny Kiss (“my boyssss”).

EC3: WWE vs. AEW

EC3 was the top star in Impact Wrestling when he chose to sign with WWE. He had worked there before and even had a small feud with John Cena while EC3 was in FCW (the precursor for NXT) as Derrick Bateman.

EC3 went to Impact Wrestling after that and was a huge star, winning the world title twice and the Impact Grand Championship once.

However, when he took the money and the gamble on glory to return to WWE, things went south fast.

EC3 kept his name (and smartly trademarked it before WWE could) and then started in NXT. He was there for a cup of coffee and then moved up to the main roster.

After working a match with the heel Dean Ambrose, WWE fans cheered Ambrose and booed EC3 and Vince McMahon reportedly decided in that instant that EC3 could not be a draw.

Since that time, EC3 has done nothing but take part in backstage skits, chase after the 24/7 Champion (he won it four times and lost it immediately each time), and lost every match he had when he got a rare opportunity on television.

He is currently out with a concussion, which means WWE could freeze his contract if they want to.

If EC3 went to AEW, he could get more TV time, especially if fans’ dreams of pairing him with MJF came true. He could also end up buried like Shawn Spears was after he lost his feud with Cody Rhodes after one match.