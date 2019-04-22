WWE changes Viking Experience tag team name one week after announcing it

The War Raiders came to Monday Night Raw in the WWE Superstar Shake-Up and had their name changed to The Viking Experience. Hanson and Rowe also had their individual names changed to Erik (Hanson) and Ivar (Rowe).

Fans on Twitter made fun of The Viking Experience name for the next week.

Interestingly, the reason for the name change was because Vince McMahon didn’t like War Raiders. He was originally going to change it to The Berzerkers and then when they came out, they were the Viking Experience.

The name change lasted one week.

Now, heading into Monday Night Raw tonight, they have a new name and are now known as The Viking Raiders. WWE did not announce the change but just made it on their own website and apparently hope fans won’t notice the change.

The Viking Raiders are still the NXT tag team champions so there is no word on how WWE will deal with this since they were moved to Raw without losing the titles.

As a matter of fact, their bios still list them as NXT tag team champions although their names have officially changed to Viking Raiders and their individual names are also changed under their NXT bios as well.

