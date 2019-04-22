WWE changes Bobby Roode’s name and introduces new and look

Last week, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable wrestled their last match together as a tag team because the next night Gable was sent to SmackDown Live in the WWE 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

Now, Bobby Roode has a new name and look.

In an interview, Roode talked about losing Gable as his tag team partner and what the future holds.

First up, he now wants to be known as “Glorious” Robert Roode, giving him a name change and a new hint of arrogance in his step. Roode introduced the change by saying he ditched 150 pounds of dead weight.

He also had a new look. He still wore the flashy robe but he has a new mustache that looks so very similar to the late Ravishing Rick Rude. If Glorious Robert Roode is anything like Ravishing Rick Rude in his arrogant new gimmick, this could be money.

Roode enjoyed his most success in TNA Impact Wrestling with a gimmick that showed arrogance and wealth. While he was a fan favorite as part of Beer Money (he was Money), he became a world champion on his own.

There is a huge influx of talent on Monday Night Raw now, with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and more fighting for the top spot. Roode will have to scratch and claw for his spot, but the new gimmick change should be a perfect place to start.