WWE champions Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch appear to be dating in new photos and the Internet loves it

There are some photos that just popped up online that makes it look like the two top stars in WWE are dating right now.

In some photos that hit from a Taking Back Sunday concert, WWE Raw and SmackDown Live women’s champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins were very cozy while watching the show.

As the photo below shows, Seth Rollins had his arm around Becky Lynch at the concert and then later in the show, she was hugging and snuggling in close to him while enjoying the concert.

There was also a video shot from the concert where the two, and more notably, Becky Lynch, were recognized and interacted with some fans in the audience.

With this said, it looks like the two biggest stars in WWE today might be a couple and that has a lot of fans on the internet very excited. There was even one fan who wanted to figure out a name for the power couple of WWE.

With 162 people voting, 36 percent wanted to call them The Men while 33 percent wanted the nickname RollLynch. Humorously, 24 percent wanted to call them Becky Two Belts & BF — possibly a reaction to Charlotte Flair being offended when she was referred to as “Ric Flair’s daughter.”

Here are a few other fan reactions on social media to the Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch dating rumors.

Is this the NEW IT couple in the WWE.. 👀 Leave a like for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch ❤️#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/rvt9kChTLt — All Things WWE (@_AllThingsWWE_) April 7, 2019

Yo who ever is watching the #WWEHallOfFame when DX was using their water guns on the crowd. @TripleH sprayed Baron Corbin and he was behind @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins Seth protected Becky and it was absolutely adorable😍😍❤️❤️ I love these couples pic.twitter.com/9cx6bUdRDW — Jillian (@JRA_MusicIsLife) April 7, 2019

Seth and Becky were caught kissing so I guess we can say they’re officially a couple😍 both champs and both The Man🤔🤷‍♂️😂 @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins #SethRollins #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/L6DMFRSEj7 — BlissNation__ (@NationBliss) April 12, 2019

Its not that deep calm down lmao every since Becky started calling her self "the man" amd getting into fights with Ronda we knew they were dating. Seth gave Becky that gimmick he said so himself y'all just dont pay attention #SethRollins #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/lTzPmla7uS — ᵈᵃᵈᵈʸ (@Joshlinn__) April 14, 2019

Whether Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will remain on the same roster after the Superstar Shake Up this week is something their fans will keep a close eye on.