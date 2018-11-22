WWE champions: Full updated list of every champion, the title records and the last wrestlers to hold the belts

WWE champions can be hard to keep track of with so many titles up for grabs — but here’s a full and updated list so you know exactly who holds what.

The WWE just held their Survivor Series pay-per-view event, and while no titles were on the line at that show, it was headed up by a WWE Championship change leading into the big event.

When Daniel Bryan became the new WWE Champion, it marked a huge change for SmackDown Live and kept things fresh in the WWE.

Up next is TLC, where there might be more titles about to change hands.

Here is a full updated list of all the WWE champions from every brand.

WWE Champion: Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan shocked the WWE Universe by winning the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live, five days before the 2018 Survivor Series.

He did it with a heel turn and a low blow to former champion AJ Styles and has shown a more aggressive side since his turn.

This is Daniel Bryan’s fourth time to hold the WWE Championship.

Current Champion: Daniel Bryan (Nov. 13, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

AJ Styles (371 days)

Jinder Mahal (170 days)

Randy Orton (49 days)

Bray Wyatt (49 days)

John Cena (15 days)

Most Title Reigns: John Cena (13)

Most Days As Champion: Bruno Sammartino (4,040)

WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar

The WWE Universal Championship almost seems cursed. The first champion, Finn Balor, forfeited the title the day after winning it due to injury. Then, in October 2018, Roman Reigns had to do the same due to a battle with leukemia.

As a result, Brock Lesnar battled Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia and won the vacated Universal Championship for the second time and looks to hold it into 2019.

This is Brock Lesnar’s second time to hold the WWE Universal Championship.

Current Champion: Brock Lesnar (Nov. 2, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

Roman Reigns (64 days)

Brock Lesnar (504 days)

Goldberg (28 days)

Kevin Owens (188 days)

Finn Balor (1 day)

Most Title Reigns: Brock Lesnar (2)

Most Days As Champion: Brock Lesnar (ongoing)

WWE Raw Women’s Champion: Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey came to the WWE after a very successful career in the UFC. In her third ever match in the WWE, she won the Raw women’s championship.

She has gone on to have a number of successive wins since that time over names like Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella and Charlotte Flair.

This is Ronda Rousey’s first time to hold the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Current Champion: Ronda Rousey (Aug. 19, 2019)

Last 5 Champions:

Alexa Bliss (63 days)

Nia Jax (71 days)

Alexa Bliss (223 days)

Sasha Banks (8 days)

Alexa Bliss (112 days)

Most Title Reigns: Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair (4)

Most Days As Champion: Alexa Bliss (398)

WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been one of the hottest wrestlers in the WWE since she turned on her friend Charlotte Flair and regained the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Championship. A new fire and aggressive attitude have Lynch on top.

A (real) injury to Lynch that resulted in a broken nose and concussion might put her title reign in danger, but for now, she remains “The Man”.

This is Becky Lynch’s second time to hold the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Championship.

Current Champion: Becky Lynch (Sept. 16, 2019)

Last 5 Champions:

Charlotte Flair (28 days)

Carmella (131 days)

Charlotte Flair (147 days)

Natalya (87 days)

Naomi (140 days)

Most Title Reigns: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Alexa Bliss (2)

Most Days As Champion: Charlotte Flair (175)

WWE Intercontinental Champion: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is on his second title reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion after beating Dolph Ziggler. He was a rare double-champion as he also held the tag titles on Raw with Dean Ambrose before his former Shield teammate turned on him.

Seth Rollins’ next title defense comes at TLC in December 2018 against Ambrose.

This is Seth Rollins’ second time to hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Current Champion: Seth Rollins (Aug. 18, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

Dolph Ziggler (62 days)

Seth Rollins (71 days)

The Miz (76 days)

Roman Reigns (63 days)

The Miz (170 days)

Most Title Reigns: Chris Jericho (9)

Most Days As Champion: Pedro Morales (619 days)

WWE United States Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura seemed to be treading water on the main roster after a hugely successful run in WWE NXT. That all changed when he defeated Jeff Hardy to win the United States Championship.

After turning heel at WrestleMania, Nakamura has started to really have fun and show his character while defending the title successfully since July.

This is Shinsuke Nakamura’s first time to hold the WWE United States Championship.

Current Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura (July 15, 2019)

Last 5 Champions:

Jeff Hardy (90 days)

Jinder Mahal (8 days)

Randy Orton (28 days)

Bobby Roode (54 days)

Dolph Ziggler (9 days)

Most Title Reigns: Ric Flair (6)

Most Days As Champion: Lex Luger (948)

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions: Authors of Pain

The Raw tag team titles floundered for a number of months, with makeshift tag teams holding the belts and adding no prestige to them.

Finally, in November 2018 a real tag team in the Authors of Pain won the belts from Seth Rollins in a handicap match and look ready to rule the division for a long time.

This is the Authors of Pain’s first time to hold the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Current Champion: Authors of Pain (Nov. 5, 2019)

Last 5 Champions:

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (14 days)

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (49 days)

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel (50 days)

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (80 days)

Braun Strowman (1 day)

Most Title Reigns: Cesaro and Sheamus (4)

Most Days As Champion: The New Day (532 days)

WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions: The Bar

The Bar held the record for the most tag team title reigns on Monday Night Raw before moving over to SmackDown Live. They are now on their first reign there and don’t look like they plan on dropping the titles anytime soon.

This is The Bar’s first time to hold the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship.

Current Champion: The Bar (Oct. 16, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

The New Day (56 days)

The Bludgen Brothers (135 days)

The Usos (182 days)

The New Day (26 days)

The Usos (23 days)

Most Title Reigns: The Usos, The New Day (3)

Most Days As Champion: The Usos (329 days)

WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy was one of the top unsung stars on WWE NXT and finally got a chance to shine when he moved over to 205 Live.

Murphy won the Cruiserweight Championship in his home country of Australia and most recently defended it successfully at the Survivor Series.

This is Buddy Murphy’s first time to hold the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Current Champion: Buddy Murphy (Oct. 6, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

Cedric Alexander (181 days)

Enzo Amore (93 days)

Kalisto (13 days)

Enzo Amore (16 days)

Neville (36 days)

Most Title Reigns: Neville, Enzo Amore (2)

Most Days As Champion: Neville (233)

WWE NXT Champion: Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa was a huge star in Ring of Honor before signing with NXT and developing one of the most beloved tag teams there with Johnny Gargano.

However, a heel change and a violent feud with Gargano led Ciampa to the top of NXT, where he beat Aleister Black for the NXT title.

This is Tomasso Ciampa’s first time to hold the WWE NXT Championship.

Current Champion: Tommaso Ciampa (July 18, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

Aleister Black (109 days)

Andrade “Cien” Almas (140 days)

Drew McIntyre (92 days)

Bobby Roode (203 days)

Shinsuke Nakamura (57 days)

Most Title Reigns: Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura (2)

Most Days As Champion: Finn Balor (293)

WWE NXT Women’s Champion: Shayna Baszler

Much like Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler is a former UFC fighter and is actually one of Rousey’s closest friends — the two women are one half of the Four Horsewomen of the UFC.

Baszler recently won her NXT title back for the second time, the only woman to ever repeat as NXT Women’s Champion.

This is Shayna Baszler’s second time to hold the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Current Champion: Shayna Baszler (Oct. 26, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

Kairi Sane (71 days)

Shayna Baszler (133 days)

Ember Moon (140 days)

Asuka (523 days)

Bayley (224 days)

Most Title Reigns: Shayna Baszler (2)

Most Days As Champion: Asuka (523)

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions: The Undisputed Era

The Undisputed Era joined The Revival as the only team to ever hold the NXT tag titles twice. However, there is a caveat. The original champions were Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, but Roderick Strong stepped in when Fish was injured.

It was O’Reilly and Strong who won the belts the second time around, but the WWE seems to be allowing all three men to work as champions.

This is Undisputed Era’s second time to hold the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

Current Champion: Undisputed Era (June 21, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven (23 days)

The Undisputed Era (202 days)

Sanity (124 days)

The Authors of Pain (203 days)

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (70 days)

Most Title Reigns: The Revival and Undisputed Era (2)

Most Days As Champion: The Ascension (364)

WWE NXT North American Champion: Ricochet

The WWE North American Championship is a new title that was created to give the WWE NXT a secondary title to fight for. After Adam Cole won the inaugural title, he held it for almost five months before dropping it to the high-flying Ricochet.

This is Ricochet’s first time to hold the WWE NXT North American Championship.

Current Champion: Ricochet (Aug. 18, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

Adam Cole (133 days) — first champion

Most Title Reigns: Adam Cole and Ricochet (1)

Most Days As Champion: Adam Cole (133)

WWE NXT UK Champion: Pete Dunne

The WWE held a WWE UK Championship tournament and youngster Tyler Bate won it. After a series of some of the best matches the WWE had seen in years between him and Pete Dunne, the challenger won the belt and is now the longest reigning WWE champion in the entire company.

This is Pete Dunne’s first time to hold the WWE UK Championship.

Current Champion: Pete Dunne (May 20, 2017)

Last 5 Champions:

Tyler Bate (126 days) — first champion

Most Title Reigns: Tyler Bate and Pete Dunn (1)

Most Days As Champion: Pete Dunn (ongoing)

WWE NXT Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the newest WWE champion, winning the WWE UK title in a tournament that ended in August 2018.

This is Rhea Ripley’s first time to hold the WWE UK Women’s Championship.

Current Champion: Rhea Ripley (Aug. 26, 2018)

Last 5 Champions:

Rhea Ripley is the first champion

Most Title Reigns: Rhea Ripley (1)

Most Days As Champion: Rhea Ripley (ongoing)