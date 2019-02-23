WWE bringing back huge name to work in ‘top’ creative role

WWE has been accused of struggling with the creative part of their storytelling in recent years and it sounds like they are going back to the past to try to fix that.

PWInsider reported that WWE has re-hired Bruce Prichard to return to the company in what they deem a “top” creative role that is considered “important.”

Who is Bruce Prichard?

Bruce Prichard has been in the wrestling business since the ’70s, starting out as a kid selling posters for Paul Boesch in his NWA promotion in Houston. By the time he was 12, he was working as a ring announcer and referee in Houston and later in Bill Watts’ Mid South/UWF promotion in the ’80s.

In 1988, Prichard enjoyed mainstream success as a wrestling personality when he showed up in the WWE as Brother Love. He had a talk show as a heel announcer and was the original manager for The Undertaker before selling his contract to Paul Bearer.

For three years, Brother Love was one of the most hated men in the WWE, preaching “love” while proving to be a despicable villain underneath it all.

However, in 1991 WWE released him after scandals in the real world with names like Jimmy Swaggart and Jim Bakker before bringing him back a year later and plugging him into a behind-the-scenes role.

He still brought back Brother love occasionally, the biggest moment being when The Million Dollar Man introduced a new wrestler on this show known as The Ringmaster — Steve Austin.

However, even more important, Prichard was seen as Vince McMahon’s “right hand” for a few years, writing TV shows and working on angles in the mid-90s.

In 2008, Stephanie McMahon terminated Prichard’s contract after 22 years with the company, and over a decade as a senior member of creative. He also served for a time as the Head of Talent Relations.

Bruce Prichard signed with TNA Impact Wrestling in 2010, moving up to Vice President of Talent Relations and then Senior Vice President, Programming and Talent Relations. He left the company in 2013, returned in 2017 and left months later.

He also started the Something to Wrestle with Brice Prichard podcast in 2016 with Conrad Thompson (who himself has a hand in promoting AEW wrestling).

Bruce Prichard returns to WWE

Bruce Prichard has been on good terms with WWE over the past couple of years, the WWE Network bringing his podcast to their streaming service for a time.

According to reports, Bruce Prichard will be one of the top people on the creative team moving forward, in a position that is “as important as possible.”

He joins producers such as Jeff Jarrett, Abyss, Shane Helms and more, as WWE starts to overhaul their behind-the-scenes roster of talent. They also released Arn Anderson from his producer role this past week.

There is no word on what Prichard will bring to WWE, although he was there during the Attitude Era. The company is said to want to bring something “different” to their TV show heading into 2019.