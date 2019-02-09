WWE books first intergender match in years

Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax will battle in the first WWE intergender match in years. Pic credit: WWE

The WWE has balked at intergender matches where men wrestle women. They did in the past but in recent months, Triple H said that it isn’t something the company was interested in anymore.

That might have all changed after the Royal Rumble PPV event.

At that event, Nia Jax ran out and attacked R-Truth before he could enter the Royal Rumble. She beat him up and then entered as the 30th entrant.

Babyface Mustafa Ali refused to fight her so she eliminated him. Then, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler took turns attacking her and tossed her from the ring to the cheers of the fans.

The next night on Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax came to the ring and attacked Dean Ambrose, tossing him from the ring. Now, WWE has booked a match for a live non-televised house show in Arkansas where Ambrose and Jax will compete.

Retired WWE superstar Paige was very excited about it.

Yessss an actual intergender match!! Couldn’t be happier for my girl @NiaJaxWWE killing it every damn day! You better werkkkk sis! https://t.co/5cSRUQCm4m — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 9, 2019

When it comes to intergender matches, they have been around for a long time. Nia Jax wasn’t even the first woman in a men’s Royal Rumble match as Beth Phoenix, Awesome Kong and Chyna all entered in the past as well.

Chyna is even a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, wrestling men to win and defend the title.

This actually is similar to the Chyna situation.

Back in the ’90s when Jeff Jarrett gave his notice to the WWE, he was booked to wrestle — and lose — to Chyna. It seems no coincidence that this match was booked after Dean Ambrose told the WWE he was leaving when his contract expires in April.

Could the WWE be testing the waters for future intergender matches — possibly on television? Or, could this be the way to bury Dean Ambrose before he leaves the company?