Goldberg says WWE Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt is next at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia

We revealed last week that Bill Goldberg was showing up on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox to issue a challenge — most likely for Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Our guess was that he would come in and squash someone everyone hated, like Baron Corbin. However, to everyone’s surprise, it was a much bigger star who answered the challenge.

Goldberg shows up on SmackDown

Sadly, and in what should be no surprise, Bill Goldberg didn’t actually show up on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox — at least not in person.

Instead, in a move that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has mastered, Goldberg promised to show up and only did it in a pre-recorded video.

In the video, Goldberg mentioned that his last reign as WWE Universal Champion was too short and he reminded everyone that he never got a rematch when he lost it back to Brock Lesnar.

Bill Goldberg then said this might be a mistake but he likes to meet a challenge head-on. He then said he was going to … and then the video switched over to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House.

It was actually “Firefly Fun House News!!!” and was a spoof of a breaking news break television interruption.

Wyatt even got some cheers, which got some cheers.

Also, when watching the video below, check out the ticker at the bottom. Everything from Abby the Witch appearing on the next season of The Bachelorette to Huskus the Pig vowing lifestyle changes after the “pudding incident” scrolled by.

However, the main gist was that “William Goldberg” was thinking of challenging The Fiend. “Oh, Billy…” The Fiend accepted the challenge.

To Mercy the Buzzard with the weather.

“It will be a cold day in hell before he loses the championship.”

Goldberg was back and he said, “intimidation won’t work on me.” Goldberg said that “The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, you’re next.” Goldberg then walked off his set.

Wyatt simply responded, “Well, that wasn’t very nice. Let me in.”

WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia

Goldberg vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt is the latest match added to WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Also on tap, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet, who won the title shot by beating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a three-way match on Monday Night Raw.

Also on tap is The New Day defending their SmackDown tag team titles against the reunited John Morrison and The Miz. Finally, Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns will battle in a steel cage match.

WWE Super Showdown takes place on Feb. 27 from Saudi Arabia. It will stream live on WWE Network at 12 p.m./11 a.m. ct.