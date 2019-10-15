Home > Wrestling

WWE Backstage premieres tonight with huge Raw/SmackDown trade plus who wasn’t drafted and became free agents?

By
15th October 2019 7:19 PM ET
WWE Backstage premieres tonight with huge Raw/SmackDown trade plus who wasn't drafted and became free agents?
Triple H will announce a big trade tonight on WWE Backstage. Pic credit: WWE

WWE is premiering its new weekly talk show tonight after Game 3 of the ALCS on Fox Sports 1. The show is WWE Backstage and is hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.

WWE Draft fallout and a big trade

According to Fox Sports, tonight after the ALCS baseball playoff game, Triple H will appear on WWE Backstage to announce a huge trade between SmackDown and Raw that will send two superstars to Friday nights.

There also might be some updates on the WWE superstars left who were not drafted by Raw or SmackDown on the two nights of the WWE Draft.

Some surprising names not drafted included the following:

Authors of Pain: This is shocking since they have been airing promos for their return for the past month.

Cesaro: This looks to be on purpose to start a storyline — possibly with Cesaro joining NXT or NXT: UK.

Matt Hardy: Could he be looking to help Bray Wyatt in the future?

Luke Harper: Harper just returned to WWE and was teaming with Erick Rowan, who was drafted to Raw by himself.

The Usos and Naomi: This was a huge surprise even though they have been off TV for the last month.

Fire and Desire: Listen to what Sonya Deville had to say.

Drake Maverick: He just needs to be where the 24/7 title is … or as the GM of 205 Live.

Here are the rest of the WWE free agents: The IIconics, Dana Brooke, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan (she will end up on Raw because WWE doesn’t put husbands and wives on different brands and she is married to half of the Viking Raiders), Ruby Riott, Jeff Hardy, The Singh Bros, The Ascension, Sheamus, Nia Jax, and The Colons.

Also on WWE Backstage tonight, WWE Hall of Fame stars Sting and Shawn Michaels will appear to talk about their favorite WWE matches. MLB star Adam Jones will also be in the studio.

Finally, Renee Young will speak to Cain Valesquez and Rey Mysterio about the former UFC star signing with WWE.

Following tonight’s preview, WWE Backstage premieres in its regular time on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 p.m. ET on FS1.

d5a544d3d847981a591bae59b3588397?s=250&d=mm&r=g - WWE Backstage premieres tonight with huge Raw/SmackDown trade plus who wasn't drafted and became free agents?

Shawn S. Lealos

Shawn S. Lealos has been a freelance writer for 25... read more
d5a544d3d847981a591bae59b3588397?s=250&d=mm&r=g - WWE Backstage premieres tonight with huge Raw/SmackDown trade plus who wasn't drafted and became free agents?

Latest posts by Shawn S. Lealos (see all)