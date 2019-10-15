WWE Backstage premieres tonight with huge Raw/SmackDown trade plus who wasn’t drafted and became free agents?

WWE is premiering its new weekly talk show tonight after Game 3 of the ALCS on Fox Sports 1. The show is WWE Backstage and is hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.

WWE Draft fallout and a big trade

According to Fox Sports, tonight after the ALCS baseball playoff game, Triple H will appear on WWE Backstage to announce a huge trade between SmackDown and Raw that will send two superstars to Friday nights.

There also might be some updates on the WWE superstars left who were not drafted by Raw or SmackDown on the two nights of the WWE Draft.

Some surprising names not drafted included the following:

Authors of Pain: This is shocking since they have been airing promos for their return for the past month.

Cesaro: This looks to be on purpose to start a storyline — possibly with Cesaro joining NXT or NXT: UK.

Free Agent — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 12, 2019

Matt Hardy: Could he be looking to help Bray Wyatt in the future?

I really wish that @WWEBrayWyatt would’ve created the construct of the #FireflyFunHouse on The #HardyCompound. @BenjaminSenor would have sacrificed everything to protect the FFH. It was a TREASURE. The INCENDIARISM that happened on #RAW was an UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY. pic.twitter.com/h8VBpfoiQ5 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 15, 2019

Luke Harper: Harper just returned to WWE and was teaming with Erick Rowan, who was drafted to Raw by himself.

The Usos and Naomi: This was a huge surprise even though they have been off TV for the last month.

Fire and Desire: Listen to what Sonya Deville had to say.

Don’t draft me!? Wherever the hell I end up I’m going to rip apart the women’s locker room limb from limb. Everyone is lucky I’ve lived in shadows for this long. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 15, 2019

Drake Maverick: He just needs to be where the 24/7 title is … or as the GM of 205 Live.

Here are the rest of the WWE free agents: The IIconics, Dana Brooke, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan (she will end up on Raw because WWE doesn’t put husbands and wives on different brands and she is married to half of the Viking Raiders), Ruby Riott, Jeff Hardy, The Singh Bros, The Ascension, Sheamus, Nia Jax, and The Colons.

Also on WWE Backstage tonight, WWE Hall of Fame stars Sting and Shawn Michaels will appear to talk about their favorite WWE matches. MLB star Adam Jones will also be in the studio.

Finally, Renee Young will speak to Cain Valesquez and Rey Mysterio about the former UFC star signing with WWE.