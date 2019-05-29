WWE announces Undertaker return to Monday Night Raw

WWE is working on building up to their Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia and the biggest match on the show is one between two legends — Undertaker vs. Bill Goldberg.

This will be Goldberg’s first match in WWE since he left the company following his feud with Brock Lesnar and Universal Championship title reign.

Undertaker last wrestled in Saudi Arabia last year when the Brothers of Destruction took on Degeneration X — a match Undertaker and Kane lost.

Now, to prepare fans for the match that takes place on June 8 on WWE Network, WWE has scheduled Undertaker to appear on Monday Night Raw next week.

There is no word on whether or not Goldberg will show up to face off with Undertaker on Monday Night Raw before the Saudi Arabia show but based on social media pics, Goldberg is in great shape and ready for the match.

Up until now, the only promotion for this match between legends was on social media so this will at least give fans who watch on TV something to get excited about when it comes to the Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Undertaker actually appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw recently when he showed up on the night after WrestleMania 35 and beat up Elias.

WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia takes place on Friday, June 8 on WWE Network. The show is an early one for U.S. fans, as it airs at 2 p.m. EST on that Friday.