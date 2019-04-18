WWE announces the final match for The Shield before Dean Ambrose leaves, will air it Sunday night

Sunday night on the WWE Network, the final match for The Shield will take place before Dean Ambrose leaves WWE after his contract expires.

Ambrose leaves WWE following that and WWE wants fans to see the iconic trio together one last time before he heads out for new opportunities.

The match will see The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) battle Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

While this is on the WWE Network, it is actually just a basic Sunday night house show for WWE. WWE.com reports that there will also be one other match that will air on the live WWE Network special as Finn Balor will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Elias.

The event itself takes place from Moline, Illinois and the TaxSlayer Center and will air at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Dean Ambrose announced back in January that he was not going to renew his contract and would leave WWE. The reasons given were that he was not happy with the goofy direction WWE had taken his character.

Ambrose is a millionaire and doesn’t need to worry about money, so he is able to wrestle wherever makes him happy.

There is also news that Dean Ambrose’s contract does not have the 90-day no-compete clause which means he can show up anywhere immediately after his contract expires.

Ambrose has lost a lot of matches on his way out but WWE has done everything they can to let him know they value him as he leaves. This final match on WWE Network is one more way to give him one last chance to shine in The Shield before he departs the company.