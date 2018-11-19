WWE announces surprising NXT call-up on Survivor Series pre-show

There were a lot of rumors that the WWE was considering some call-ups from NXT following The Survivor Series, but few expected that it would end up being Lars Sullivan.

Many thought that maybe the Undisputed Era could come up or maybe someone like Tomasso Ciampa or the Velveteen Dream.

With that said, the WWE had a short promo air on the Survivor Series pre-show that showed that Lars Sullivan was “coming soon.”

Of course, they did this when Sanity was coming and it took a couple of months before they showed up.

For WWE fans who don’t watch NXT (and you are really missing out on the best show the WWE produces if you aren’t), Lars Sullivan is a big man who looks like a monster wrestler but also happens to be really, really smart.

It is an interesting character but has never really impressed that much in the ring. Maybe he will be better on Monday Night Raw where looks are more important than actually wrestling.

Most recently, Lars Sullivan was in a storyline where he wanted an NXT title match but was left out and watched Velveteen Dream get it instead. He was also a suspect in the attack on Aleister Black — but it was Johnny Gargano that was guilty of that.

With there seeming to be nothing for Lars Sullivan to do on NXT, it looks like the WWE hopes that they can find something for him on the main roster.