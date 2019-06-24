WWE announces first Extreme Rules match with two titles on the line

Last night at WWE Stomping Grounds, Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin despite Corbin bringing in Lacey Evans to be the special guest referee. This was thanks to Becky Lynch, who beat Evans earlier in the evening, coming down to help her boyfriend.

The feud continued on WWE Monday Night Raw when Seth Rollins opened the show and then Becky Lynch joined him.

The two held their titles up for the fans to see and then Baron Corbin came out. Before he could say anything, Lacey Evans attacked Lynch in the ring but the Raw champion fought her off.

Corbin also ran in but Rollins also fought him off.

Then, Baron Corbin said Lacey Evans was the only real woman in WWE and he would team with her anytime to battle and beat Rollins and Lynch. Lacey said they should do it at WWE Extreme Rules.

Becky Lynch accepted the challenge for her and Seth Rollins and said she had a stipulation if they do it — if they win, neither Baron Corbin nor Lacey Evans will get to wrestle them ever again.

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin said they had a stipulation as well and Seth Rollins accepted the challenge without asking what it was.

Turns out that stipulation is that if Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans win the match, they win both titles.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on July 14 on WWE Network.