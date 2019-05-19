WWE and Mick Foley to announce new title on Monday Night Raw

WWE is announcing a brand-new title on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night. The announcement came during the WWE 2019 Money in the Bank PPV.

According to the announcement, there will be a new title revealed on WWE Monday Night Raw and Mick Foley will be who introduces it to the fans.

With the title announced on Monday Night Raw, it is assumed this will either be a new Raw title or that it will be a title that will be defended between the two shows — possibly hinted at when announcers mentioned the Wildcard Rules might change.

There are a couple of thoughts as to what might be coming on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night.

One idea is WWE choosing to combine titles. Could WWE be putting the tag team titles on both brands due to the lack of legitimate contenders in the division?

The women’s tag team titles are defended on both brands and the WWE men’s tag team titles have been combined before. Could Mick Foley introduce new tag team titles and have the two champions face off for the new belts.

Some fans have mentioned other ideas, such as mixed tag team titles to go with the Mixed Match Challenge, a cruiserweight tag team titles, or maybe a trios titles (although that would have been better when The Shield and Wyatt Family were around).

In order of desire…#WWENetwork championship

Mixed Tag titles

CW tag titles

Trios titles (to replace the #RAW tag titles)

Some version of a Hardcore belt, if only so Bo Dallas can win it eleventeen times. — DC Matthews (@TheDCMatthews) May 20, 2019

There is also the idea of the hardcore title coming back since Mick Foley is introducing it — but that makes little sense in the new PG era of WWE.

Whatever the new WWE title is, Mick Foley will be on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night to introduce it.