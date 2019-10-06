WWE adds four matches to Hell in a Cell hours before PPV starts

Last week, WWE had a lot going on. They had the season premiere of Monday Night Raw, went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, and had their first-ever SmackDown on Fox episode.

However, one thing that was almost never mentioned was the fact that there is a PPV this week with Hell in a Cell. As a matter of fact, WWE only announced four matches for the PPV.

While most people who watch WWE PPV events have WWE Network, there is little chance people will pay the big money for a PPV without knowing anything happening on it.

Those four matches were:

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in Hell in a Cell

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in Hell in a Cell

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

That was all WWE promoted for the Hell in a Cell PPV.

However, a few hours before the PPV starts, WWE finally announced more matches and changed the stipulations on one of the matches.

First up, the Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Bludgeon Brothers match is now a tornado tag team match, which means all four can be in the ring at the same time without needing to tag in and out.

They also added one more title match, with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross putting their Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

The Viking Raiders will team up with a mystery partner (probably Cedric Alexander) to battle The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

King Corbin will take on Chad Gable again.

Finally, on the kickoff show, Lacey Evans will fight Natalya in a surprising match, since it looked like their feud ended on Monday Night Raw last week.

It makes sense that WWE doesn’t care about this PPV since they will have a draft next week and start the new era of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown on Fox.

WWE Hell in a Cell airs on WWE Network at 7/6c.