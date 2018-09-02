WWE 2K19 roster reveal includes over 80 different WWE superstars for new game

When it comes to the WWE video games, they are getting bigger and bigger as the years go on. This year is no different, as the WWE 2K19 roster reveal included 88 different wrestlers to choose from.
What is crazy is there are still names missing!
The fun part is that the WWE had some of their superstars have a special online for the WWE 2K19 roster reveal. Rusev and his wife Lana sat at a table with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to reveal the names for the fans.
Rusev joked that WWE 2K19 made a huge mistake by choosing AJ Styles over him for the cover figure. Then, they went on to deliver the WWE 2K19 roster reveal.
The names included wrestlers from NXT, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown Live.
However, there are some major omissions from this 75-name list. There is no one from 205 Live – the cruiserweight division – which includes names like Cedric Alexander, Lio Rush, Hideo Itami, Brian Kendrick and Kalisto.
There are also no legends on the initial list supplied by IGN – no Sting, Goldberg, Ultimate Warrior, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, or Shawn Michaels (an update from Sports Gamers Online added Ric Flair, Randy Savage, John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Ric Flair to the list at least).
Possibly the biggest omission is the current NXT champion, Tommaso Ciampa.
It is important to understand that this is called the WWE 2K19 roster reveal Part 1 – so expect an update before the game hits stores in October. Last year there were 180 wrestlers, so there should be many more added this year to the roster.
There was also the announcement that there will be a Showcase Mode in WWE 2K19 and this year it will follow the career of Daniel Bryan – from his start in Ring of Honor as Bryan Danielson to his battles with The Miz.
Here is the first WWE 2K19 roster reveal.
WWE 2K19 roster reveal from NXT
Aleister Black
Adam Cole
Angelo Dawkins
Bianca Belair
Bobby Fish
Johnny Gargano
Kairi Sane
Kassius Ohno
Kyle O’Reilly
Lars Sullivan
Montez Ford
Nick Miller
Oney Lorcan
Otis Bogojevic
Pete Dunne
Roderick Strong
Shane Thorne
Shayna Baszler
Tucker Knight
Tyler Bate
Velveteen Dream
WWE 2K19 roster reveal from WWE main roster
Akam
Alexa Bliss
Alicia Fox
Apollo Crews
Baron Corbin
Bayley
Big Show
Bo Dallas
Bobby Roode
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Brock Lesnar
Chad Gable
Charlotte Flair
Curt Hawkins
Curtis Axel
Dana Brooke
Daniel Bryan
Dash Wilder
Dean Ambrose
Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre
Elias
Ember Moon
Fandango
Finn Balor
Goldust
Heath Slater
Jason Jordan
Jinder Mahal
Kevin Owens
Konnor
Lana
Liv Morgan
Matt Hardy
Mickie James
Mojo Rawley
Natalya
Nia Jax
No Way Jose
Rezar
Rhyno
Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey
Ruby Riott
Rusev
Sami Zayn
Sarah Logan
Sasha Banks
Scott Dawson
Seth Rollins
Singh Brothers
Titus O’Neil
Triple H
Tyler Breeze
Viktor
Zack Ryder
