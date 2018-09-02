WWE 2K19 roster reveal includes over 80 different WWE superstars for new game

When it comes to the WWE video games, they are getting bigger and bigger as the years go on. This year is no different, as the WWE 2K19 roster reveal included 88 different wrestlers to choose from.

What is crazy is there are still names missing!

The fun part is that the WWE had some of their superstars have a special online for the WWE 2K19 roster reveal. Rusev and his wife Lana sat at a table with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to reveal the names for the fans.

Rusev joked that WWE 2K19 made a huge mistake by choosing AJ Styles over him for the cover figure. Then, they went on to deliver the WWE 2K19 roster reveal.

The names included wrestlers from NXT, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown Live.

However, there are some major omissions from this 75-name list. There is no one from 205 Live – the cruiserweight division – which includes names like Cedric Alexander, Lio Rush, Hideo Itami, Brian Kendrick and Kalisto.

There are also no legends on the initial list supplied by IGN – no Sting, Goldberg, Ultimate Warrior, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, or Shawn Michaels (an update from Sports Gamers Online added Ric Flair, Randy Savage, John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Ric Flair to the list at least).

Possibly the biggest omission is the current NXT champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

It is important to understand that this is called the WWE 2K19 roster reveal Part 1 – so expect an update before the game hits stores in October. Last year there were 180 wrestlers, so there should be many more added this year to the roster.

There was also the announcement that there will be a Showcase Mode in WWE 2K19 and this year it will follow the career of Daniel Bryan – from his start in Ring of Honor as Bryan Danielson to his battles with The Miz.

Here is the first WWE 2K19 roster reveal.

WWE 2K19 roster reveal from NXT

Aleister Black

Adam Cole

Angelo Dawkins

Bianca Belair

Bobby Fish

Johnny Gargano

Kairi Sane

Kassius Ohno

Kyle O’Reilly

Lars Sullivan

Montez Ford

Nick Miller

Oney Lorcan

Otis Bogojevic

Pete Dunne

Roderick Strong

Shane Thorne

Shayna Baszler

Tucker Knight

Tyler Bate

Velveteen Dream

WWE 2K19 roster reveal from WWE main roster

Akam

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Apollo Crews

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Big Show

Bo Dallas

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Dana Brooke

Daniel Bryan

Dash Wilder

Dean Ambrose

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Elias

Ember Moon

Fandango

Finn Balor

Goldust

Heath Slater

Jason Jordan

Jinder Mahal

Kevin Owens

Konnor

Lana

Liv Morgan

Matt Hardy

Mickie James

Mojo Rawley

Natalya

Nia Jax

No Way Jose

Rezar

Rhyno

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Ruby Riott

Rusev

Sami Zayn

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Scott Dawson

Seth Rollins

Singh Brothers

Titus O’Neil

Triple H

Tyler Breeze

Viktor

Zack Ryder

What do you think of the WWE2K19 roster reveal? Is there anyone missing that you think deserves a spot in the game?