Will Rob Gronkowski join the WWE? Mojo Rawley and Triple H weigh in on the possibility

Will Rob Gronkowski come to the WWE? Pic credit: WWE

Super Bowl LIII takes place on Sunday evening and the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in this year’s big game. Rob Gronkowski has hinted that this might be his last football game but will he leave the Patriots for the WWE?

Gronkowski is a huge WWE fan and has been since he was a kid. He lived a dream come true when he was in the front row of WrestleMania 33 and came into the ring to help his buddy Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

In that match, Jinder Mahal tossed a cup in Gronkowski’s face. Rob then jumped the rails (and after referees explained to the security guards who rushed him that he was part of the show), Gronkowski speared Mahal and his buddy won.

Will Rob Gronkowski join the WWE?

The first question is whether or not Rob Gronkowski will retire when Super Bowl LIII ends. Actually, that is the second question after “will Rob Gronkowski retire from the NFL?”

Sunday night’s game will probably be the last one for Rob Gronkowski, according to Yahoo Sports.

While he hasn’t officially announced his retirement yet, the word is that he has grown tired of the injuries over the years and wants to leave while he is still young and relatively healthy.

But the WWE offers a huge grind on the body as well. It wouldn’t be too big of a difference to the hits he takes right now on Sundays. There is a chance, though, based on his love of wrestling — especially if he gets a very limited schedule — think more than Brock Lesnar but less than Ronda Rousey.

There is also the chance that Gronk, as he is known, could head to Hollywood and try to emulate the success of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave Bautista and John Cena.

Sure, people consider him a meathead, but no one really gave Cena a lot of credit for his intelligence either.

Rob Gronkowski retirement update:



“Today’s a maybe.” (wild laughter) pic.twitter.com/P0d8NpnfiG — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 31, 2019

Triple H and Mojo Rawley talk Rob Gronkowski

Mojo Rawley is one of the closest friends of the Gronkowski family, going to college with Rob’s brothers. He is also who helped Gronk get involved with WrestleMania 33.

When asked about it by TMZ Sports, Mojo said that he would love to see Gronk join the WWE.

“Yes, I would be very happy. I would be very ecstatic. That would be awesome but he’s gotta do what’s best for him and right now, what’s best for him is winning the Superbowl on Sunday… but would he be awesome? I think it would be a good fit for him, yes, for sure.” Mojo Rawley

While Mojo would love to see it, the people who matter are the ones who run the WWE — including Triple H. Luckily, he told Sports Illustrated that the door to the WWE is always open for someone like Rob Gronkowski.

“Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it. I don’t know if it’s something he’d be seriously interested in, but that’s how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly, the door is open for him at WWE.” Triple H

Super Bowl LIII takes place Sunday night, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.