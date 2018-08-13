Will Brock Lesnar be on WWE Monday Night Raw tonight for the SummerSlam go-home show?

There have been a ton of WWE rumors that Brock Lesnar will wrap up this part of his professional wrestling career during the weekend at SummerSlam.

Tonight is the WWE Monday Night Raw that serves as the go-home show for SummerSlam, and many people are wondering if Brock Lesnar will be on Raw to promote his match this weekend against Roman Reigns.

According to Cageside Seats, Lesnar is not advertised for Monday Night Raw tonight. However, the site does report that he is scheduled to appear on the show.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have built a story over the past few years where Lesnar has beaten Reigns every time they fight. Tonight might be Roman’s last chance at Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship.

The story took a strange turn a couple of weeks back when Lesnar attacked his own advocate Paul Heyman and choked him out on WWE Monday Night Raw.

That has led to rumors that Heyman will take on a new client and cost Lesnar the WWE Universal Championship.

According to Ringside News, a number of events following SummerSlam are advertising Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, making some wonder if one of them will turn heel at SummerSlam on Sunday.

Strowman currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, although he put that on the line for his SummerSlam match against Kevin Owens on Sunday. The person who holds that briefcase can cash it in at any time for a title shot.

Strowman said that he will cash it in the next time he is around when Lesnar shows up with his title. Some think that Strowman will cash it in against the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network.