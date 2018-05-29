Last week on WWE Monday Night Raw, Jinder Mahal took out both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins with a chair and stood tall. That made some fans wonder, as Rollins battled Mahal on Raw this week, why was Roman Reigns not on WWE Monday Night Raw?

One would expect Reigns to be there wanting revenge as much as his former Shield-mate Rollins, who Mahal attacked with a chair last week just because he came down to help his former partner. Instead, it was Rollins who agreed to put his Intercontinental title on the line against Mahal to seek revenge.

However, the WWE chose to hold Roman Reigns off the show to sell his injuries following last week’s attack, which was a perfect chance for the Big Dog to take a much-needed vacation.

As Reigns mentioned on Twitter, he spent the weekend with his family. This became apparent to WWE fans when someone posted that Roman had allegedly told a little girl who wanted a photo with the WWE superstar to “get lost.” Reigns resonded to that by saying he was spending rare time with his three children when a “grown man” approached him and wanted the photo.

However, there is also an exciting storyline playing out on thanks to the fact that Roman Reigns not on WWE Monday Night Raw this week.

The Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal match ended in a disqualification victory for Mahal after Rollins attacked him mid-match with a chair due to constant cheating from Mahal. After the bout, Rollins celebrated the DQ win when Elias came out and smashed a guitar over Rollins’ back.

The currently scheduled card for WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June features a Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal match. However, with Mahal getting the win over Rollins while Reigns was not on Raw, he is now possibly in line for another title shot.

With Elias coming out and smashing the guitar over Rollins’ back, that puts him in the story now as well. Could the WWE possibly be planning a four-way match with Seth Rollins defending his Intercontinental title against Elias, Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank?

With Roman Reigns not at WWE Monday Night Raw this week, things might be changing for the better for the upcoming PPV.