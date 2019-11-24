Why was Mauro Ranallo not at WWE Survivor Series: Two different stories come out during WWE PPV

The announcers from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT were all supposed to work the Survivor Series PPV, but one man was not there. Mauro Ranallo was not in attendance at the Survivor Series.

The problem is that the news that Ranallo would not be there broke before WWE made an official announcement — and the two stories were different.

Why was Mauro Ranallo not at WWE Survivor Series?

Before WWE ever admitted that Mauro Ranallo was not going to be in attendance, the story broke online.

Wrestling Inc reported that SmackDown color commentator Corey Graves wrote an insulting tweet last night aimed at Mauro Ranallo.

In the tweet, Graves said, “Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer.”

Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer. 🤷‍♂️#NXTTakeoverWarGames — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019

Then, a fan asked how many times Ranallo made a rap reference in association with Chicago and Graves said: “far, far too many.”

Far, far too many. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019

Frank Shamrock, a friend of Ranallo released a tweet in response to Graves, saying that “social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it.”

Mauro Ranallo did not respond, but he did delete his Twitter account. There is no telling if it was Corey Graves’ comments that sent Ranallo off Twitter or if it was rampant bullying by trolls after Graves made the comment.

Or, maybe it had nothing to do with it.

On the PPV telecast, Michael Cole said that Mauro Ranallo was so excited when calling WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games that he blew his voice out and would miss Survivor Series but would be back on Wednesday night for NXT on USA Network.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Nigel McGuinness just said he looks forward to having Mauro Ranallo back but is happy to be working with Michael Cole at Survivor Series.