Why was Billy Gunn fired from WWE and who does he work for now?

When D-Generation X was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last night, Triple H made some comments that wrestling fans in the know understood but might have been confusing for casual fans. This was based on why Billy Gunn was fired from WWE and who this “piss-ant” company he works for now is.

Here is everything you need to know.

Why was Billy Gunn fired from WWE?

Billy Gunn was fired from WWE on more than one occasion.

Back in 2015, WWE fired Billy Gunn from his job as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center for an interesting reason.

He failed a drug test.

It turned out that Billy Gunn was given a four-year suspension from powerlifting competitions after his drug tests showed incredibly high testosterone levels. The failed test happened at a powerlifting meet on July 25 of that year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Gunn had just finished a nostalgia run with Road Dogg in the New Age Outlaws and was working as a trainer and agent behind-the-scenes. WWE had no idea that he was doing powerlifting competitions and did not know about the failed drug test until four months later.

Billy Gunn interviewed with Wrestling Inc back in 2017 and refused to talk about why he was fired, saying that “everybody on the planet Earth knows” about it. He did say at the time that he would love to return to WWE one day.

Where does Billy Gunn work now?

That isn’t likely to happen at all now. As Triple H said, Billy Gunn was fired by WWE and he has a new job.

Right now he works as a producer for the new upstart AEW Wrestling. Gunn is a producer for the company but said that he will also work as a “head coach” for the young stars that they build the company around.

“My job will be to help the younger talent as we get going and I look forward to it. It. We have a lot of new, younger talent that needs to be developed and I’m gonna help them find their way,” Gunn said. “We’re gonna be doing TV eventually and a lot of these kids don’t have the experience that I have with TV, and I’ll help them with that”

AEW Wrestling is owned by billionaire businessman Shahid Khan, whose reported net worth of $6.5 billion is much higher than the net worth of Vince McMahon.

With the money, Khan was able to make some big signings, including bringing in WWE legend Chris Jericho, NJPW superstar Kenny Omega and WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross.