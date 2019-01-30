Why is Dean Ambrose leaving the WWE? Reactions from WWE superstars and indie wrestlers supporting his decision

The WWE confirms that Dean Ambrose is leaving the company. Pic credit: WWE

After the WWE confirmed previous reports that Dean Ambrose was leaving the WWE, it sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. But, why is Dean Ambrose leaving the WWE?

From the reports, Ambrose hasn’t been happy in the WWE for a while and now he feels he might be better served to leave the company, even reportedly turning down a major pay raise to stay.

Why is Dean Ambrose leaving the WWE?

The news hit hard and fast. After we revealed the rumors yesterday that Dean Ambrose was leaving the WWE following WrestleMania 35, the WWE officially confirmed it.

The amazing thing is that the WWE was very careful in their wording of the announcement. While they often wish people luck in their “future endeavors,” they did not say that about Ambrose, appearing to keep their hopes strong that this is temporary.

Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE. WWE

As for the reason that Dean Ambrose is leaving the WWE, the word backstage is that he reportedly is not happy with the goofy angles that the company has taken his character.

It is said that he has done everything asked of him and has tried to make it all work but hasn’t been happy with the comedy skits that he has had to take on since The Shield broke up.

Ambrose is a millionaire thanks to big contracts and not living above his means, so he doesn’t need the bigger contract that the WWE offered him if he wants to take on more creative control in his character somewhere else.

Dean Ambrose could end up in AEW or even New Japan when he leaves, and never count out a return to his roots and something like CZW in the future as well. Ambrose is said to still love professional wrestling but it sounds like he is burned out on the WWE right now.

At the same time, this could be a work. Remember when CM Punk left the WWE after his contract expired only to return a few weeks later, kickstarting a massive angle with John Cena.

Only time will tell.

Reaction to Ambrose news hits social media

The reaction to Dean Ambrose leaving the WWE was quick around the professional wrestling world.

Most importantly, his wife Renee Young, who is one of the commentators on WWE Monday Night Raw, posted her thoughts in a short but clear Instagram post, saying the world is his and then writing “no guts no glory.”

John Cena then popped up on Instagram. Cena is the master of Instagram and posts photos with no caption and lets fans decipher what he might mean.

To explain this post, before he started wrestling in the WWE, Dean Ambrose used the name Jon Moxley.

The indie scene was also interested in the news that Dean Ambrose was leaving the WWE, with Twitter posts referencing it.

Joey Ryan, who is best known for the Penis-Plex, made a funny comment about Ambrose’s reported dislike of “hokey” stories. Sami Callihan is an Ohio wrestler who is in Impact Wrestling. Meanwhile, Jimmy Havoc is an indie legend.

If Dean Ambrose hates hokey shit, he’s gonna love the first indie to book him vs. me. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 29, 2019

Give me Moxley. — Jimmy Havoc ジミー大混乱 (@JimmyHavoc) January 30, 2019

Dean Ambrose will leave the WWE when his contract expires in April, which means he can still work WrestleMania 35. However, whether he does — and whether or not he really leaves — is still something the WWE Universe will have to wait to see.