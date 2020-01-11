Why did John Morrison leave WWE: The Shaman of Sexy is back on SmackDown

When John Morrison made his WWE return, it came in a short clip backstage where he showed up to talk to his old tag team partner, The Miz.

However, Morrison finally made his return in a ring on Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, where he was at ringside for The Miz during his rematch with Kofi Kingston.

Before this happened, The Miz had Morrison on an episode of Miz TV. The two talked about how great Morrison’s WWE career was before he left. They then had Morrison turn heel and talk down the fans for turning on Miz.

That brought out New Day and Miz beat Kingston when Morrison took out Big E, distracting Kingston.

Here is what you need to know about John Morrison.

Why did John Morrison leave WWE?

John Morrison won Tough Enough III and earned a WWE contract. He went to OVW to train and then had a few gimmick changes.

He showed up first as Johnny Nitro in 2004, the right-hand man of Eric Bischoff. However, it was when he changed his name to John Morrison and formed MNM with Joey Mercury and Melina to win the tag team titles.

He turned on Mercury and went on to become the Intercontinental Champion, a belt he held three times. He then teamed with The Miz in 2007 and they ended up winning the tag team titles twice.

He was also the ECW Champion one time while WWE ran the show on SyFy.

Then, in 2011, John Morrison left WWE. His plans were to work in movies, something WWE wouldn’t allow. However, at the same time, he was working in movies, he worked the indie scene.

In 2014, he showed up in the cult favorite Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo, where he won their top title. In 2015, he worked for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he won their top title. In 2017, he worked for Impact Wrestling, where he won their top title.

Now, John Morrison is back in WWE and there is no telling where he ends up this time around.