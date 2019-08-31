Who won the first AEW world championship at AEW All Out

AEW held its All Out PPV on Saturday, August 31, and the main event saw the match to determine the first-ever AEW world champion.

The road to the AEW Championship

The match was set up when AEW held their Double or Nothing PPV earlier this year. Bret “The Hitman” Hart came out and introduced the world title, revealing how the two competitors would be decided.

Chris Jericho battled Kenny Omega, with the winner getting into the world title match. That match saw Jericho beat Omega with his elbow strike.

His opponent was determined in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. That ended up won by Hangman Adam Page.

Things got personal at AEW Fight for the Fallen when Jericho showed up and attacked Adam Page, busting him open and leaving a giant gash under his eye.

Later at Fight at the Fallen, Hangman Adam Page ran in and attacked Chris Jericho and this match was set up.

Who won AEW World Championship at AEW All Out?

This match saw the 28-year-old Hangman Adam Page against the 48-year-old Chris Jericho.

In some interesting trivia, the referee was Aubrey Edwards, the first time a woman has ever refereed a world title match between two men.

The match was hard-hitting.

It included Chris Jericho getting his eye busted open and both men kicking out of the other’s finishing moves. Page kicked out of the Code Breaker and Jericho kicked out of the Dead Eye.

The end of the match came when Adam Page hit his Buckshot Lariat and then went for another Dead Eye only to see Chris Jericho reverse out of it and hit his Judas Effect spinning elbow strike.

Chris Jericho the first undisputed champion and now the first AEW. Good stuff Y2J pic.twitter.com/3ppjg93Oq0 — Troydan (@Troydan) September 1, 2019

Chris Jericho pinned Adam Page and became the first-ever AEW World Champion and will head into AEW on TNT as the face of the company.

The AEW on TNT premiere arrives on Oct. 2 at 8/7c p.m.