Who is Tyson Fury, the man Braun Strowman will face in WWE?

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Braun Strowman began to taunt a man in the front row named Tyson Fury. When Strowman tossed Dolph Ziggler into the barricade and knocked Fury down, it caused problems.

Tyson Fury jumped the rails and security had to hold him back.

So, who is “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury and what does WWE have planned for the man.

Who is Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury is a British heavyweight boxer. He is also a giant of a man, standing 6 ft. 9 in. and weighing in at 257 pounds.

In 2015, Fury reached the top of the boxing world when he won the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, lineal, and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles.

He won these by beating Wladimir Klitschko in Germany, a win that earned Fury The Ring’s Fighter of the Year and Upset of the Year awards.

The Ring ranked him as the top best active heavyweight boxer in the world.

However, his title reigns were short-lived.

He lost his IBF title 10 days after he won it because he could not defend it against Vyacheslav Glazkov, due to a rematch clause in his contract with Klitschko.

He then vacated the WBA, WBO, and IBO titles in 2016 and lost his The Ring title in 2018 when they stripped him of it.

In 2018, Tyson Fury made his comeback and went to a draw with Deontay Wilder, earning him the Comeback of the Year award from The Ring.

In June of this year, Tyson Fury completed his comeback when he beat Tom Schwarz for the WBO Iner-Continental Heavyweight title by TKO. His most recent fight took place last month when he won by unanimous decision over Otto Wallin.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury in WWE

At his height and size, he seems like a great matchup for Braun Strowman and that is what WWE is heading toward.

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Tyson Fury will get a microphone to respond to Braun Strowman’s alleged challenge from SmackDown on Fox last week.

The rumor now is that Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury could take place as soon as this month at the next WWE Saudi Arabia PPV event.

