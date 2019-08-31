Who is Tully Blanchard, the manager of Shawn Spears at AEW All Out? Arn Anderson makes appearance during match

Cody Rhodes fought Shawn Spears in a battle of former close friends at AEW All Out. In Spears’ corner was Tully Blanchard.

Here is a look at who Tully Blanchard is and why his appearance is so important.

Who is Tully Blanchard?

When Cody Rhodes dad “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes was at the top of his fame in the NWA, his biggest enemies were The Four Horsemen.

The Four Horsemen consisted of Nature Boy Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, and a rotating member for the fourth position.

When it came to the Horsemen, Blanchard was just as elite as Flair, even though he was not a world champion.

Instead, Blanchard focused on every other title in the NWA at that time.

In the NWA, when he feuded with Dusty Rhodes, Blanchard won the National Heavyweight Championship, United States Heavyweight Championship, three NWA World Television Championships, and two NWA World Tag Team Championships.

That means a lot since Arn Anderson came out in the middle of the match when Tully Blanchard interfered and hit his Spine Buster on Shawn Spears.

See, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson won the two NWA World Tag Team Championships and then went to the WWE and won the world tag team titles there as well.

It was said that Tully Blanchard knew how to beat the Rhodes family due to his long feud with Dusty but when Blanchard left after Anderson came down, Shawn Spears was left alone.

Cody Rhodes hit the Dusty elbow and then the Beautiful Disaster kick onto the steel chair to pin Shawn Spears for the win.

With the loss, there is no telling what Tully Blanchard will do in AEW in the future. With that said, Tully took a bump and got in some punches, so it was at least nice to see the Four Horsemen member back in the ring.