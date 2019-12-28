Who is the WWE female referee on SmackDown Live? Jessika Carr breaking boundaries

There is a new female referee on SmackDown and it is the first time that a full-time female referee has worked for WWE.

The female referee is named Jessika Carr (real name Jessika Heiser) and she should be familiar with many WWE fans since she started out as a full-time referee on NXT.

Carr is 28 and actually joined WWE as a wrestler before transitioning into the role of a referee. As a wrestler before joining WWE, Carr worked under the names Jessie Kaye, Kannadi Brink, and Kennedy Lewis, mostly for Maryland Championship Wrestling.

She started wrestling in 2009 and moved to Florida to train under the Dudley Boyz at Team 3D Academy using money she earned through a scholarship from the NWA to continue training.

In February 2018, she said William Regal came up and asked her if she would mind trying out as a referee and she jumped at the chance. As she said, the referee is just as important as anyone in wrestling.

She found her calling as a referee and all her hard work paid off when WWE called her up to the SmackDown roster to work as a full-time referee on Fox.

After her SmackDown debut on December, 6, Carr took to Instagram to talk about how important this was for her.

“Hey girl. You, yea little girl. The one that screamed your lungs out any show you went to (the loudest during Undertaker matches) that would count down the days to those shows, that would force your dad to drive you to live events all over the country, that would incorporate wrestling into any class project you could, that told everyone you would make it, that had to convince yourself along the way that you would make it, the girl that lost hope, the girl that managed to gain the respect and love from so many different that believed in you, you’re here girl. But the work isn’t over. There’s so much more to do. Let’s have some fun and enjoy this ride.”

Of course, Jessika Carr is not the first full-time female wrestler in a nationally broadcast promotion. Over in AEW, Aubrey Edwards is not only a full-time referee but the company’s top official.

Despite that, this is huge for Jessika Carr and she has proven that she deserves this chance as much as anyone.

SmackDown airs on Friday nights on Fox at 8/7c.