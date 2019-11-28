Who is the Butcher, Blade and The Bunny in AEW Wrestling?

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a new tag team made their surprise debut, but most of the audience had no idea who they were. Jim Ross was also confused as Excaliber introduced them as The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny.

So, who were these people and why did they attack Cody Rhodes?

The Butcher and The Blade

The Butcher and The Blade are another AEW signing from the independent scene. However, at least one of these men should be familiar for fans of Impact Wrestling.

The first man to show up was The Blade.

Cody Rhodes just won a match and called out MJF. However, a masked man came in behind him and attacked. This was The Blade.

As they fought, a second larger man hit the ring and joined in on the attack and Excaliber introduced him as The Butcher.

The two men took down Cody Rhodes and left him laid out in the ring.

Thee more familiar of the two is The Blade, who has wrestled under the name of Pepper Parks and Braxton Sutter.

As Pepper Parks, he worked in CZW and is a former tag team champion there with Blk Jeez. He also worked on two different occasions for Ring of Honor.

He is better known from his stint in Impact Wrestling as Braxton Sutter, where he wrestled from 2015-2018. He was involved in a major angle with his wife Allie.

Speaking of Allie, she is The Bunny, who came out and stood with them after the attack.

Aas for The Butcher, he is Andy Williams and worked with The Blade in Beyond Wrestling, Bar Wrestling, and more. They are former PWR tag team champions.

As for why they attacked Cody Rhodes, this might have something to do with the fact that Allie has feuded off-and-on with Brandi Rhodes in AEW.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on n TNT.