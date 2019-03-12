Who is Shelton Benjamin and what does he have to do with Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Last night on WWE Monday Night Raw, Shelton Benjamin showed up at attacked Seth Rollins. But, who is Shelton Benjamin and what does he have to do with Brock Lesnar?

Most fans who have watched WWE for any amount of time at all know that Shelton Benjamin is a great wrestler, but did anyone know that before he was part of the World’s Greatest Tag Team, he was not only Brock Lesnar’s tag team partner but also his coach?

Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar

As an amateur wrestler, Shelton Benjamin attended the University of Minnesota where he finished his collegiate career with a 36-6 overall record. When he graduated, he became an assistant wrestling coach.

That was when a young superstar enrolled at Minnesota and became one of the top collegiate wrestlers in the world. That man was Brock Lesnar, and Benjamin was one of his coaches, as well as roommates with Lesnar.

Benjamin helped coach Lesnar to the 2000 NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling championship in his senior year. The two men then signed with WWE.

The Minnesota Stretching Crew

Thanks to their relationship in college and their success as collegiate wrestlers, Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar became tag team partners in a team known as the Minnesota Stretching Crew.

This was in Ohio Valley Wrestling at the same time that names like John Cena, Randy Orton and Batista were also breaking in there. The two were champions together, winning the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship three times.

Their third title reign came when they beat Bolin Services, which was Rico Constantino and The Prototype. For those who don’t know, The Prototype was John Cena.

WWE Main Roster

When Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar were called up, it was separately, but both men had great success.

Lesnar ended up as a monster heel and won six world titles over his WWE career so far.

Shelton Benjamin had his most success teaming with Charlie Haas as the World’s Greatest Tag Team, starting out working with Kurt Angle. They won two tag team titles while Benjamin is also a three-time Intercontinental Champion and one-time United States Champion.