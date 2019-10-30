Who is Shanna on AEW Dynamite? Portugese female superstar signed since January

In a shockingly competitive match, a new AEW female wrestler debuted named Shanna and took Hikaru Shida to over 10 minutes before taking the loss.

For those who seemed surprised at how competitive Shanna was in the match, it shouldn’t be that big of a surprise. Shanna has been signed to AEW since January, coming on around the same time as PAC.

Who is Shanna in AEW?

Shanna is a Portuguese wrestler who was allowed to finish all her previous commitments, although it took her out even longer than PAC, who was in a similar situation when he signed.

She is known as the Portuguese Woman of War and has been a professional wrestler for over a decade. She was always great, but she has gotten even better over the years.

Shanna worked for American Wrestling Rampage, CZW, SHINE, SCW, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, GWF, Bellatrix, and even took part in TNA Gut Check at one time.

She is also a multi-time champion, winning the Stardom High-Speed title, POW Ladies title, SWE Queen of Southside title, and more.

While she signed with AEW in January, Shanna spent most of the year as the Queen of Southside Champion in SWE.

Shanna vs. Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite

Shanna finally made her debut on AEW Dynamite this week and took on Japanese superstar Hikaru Shida.

The match went for over 10 minutes and ended when Hikaru Shida hit a knee strike. However, Shanna gave it all she had and the fans were completely sold and into the match and it helped make Shanna a star for those who don’t know much about indie wrestling stars.

Shanna now joins an AEW women’s division that also includes Riho, Nyla Rose, Allie, Britt Baker, Penelope Ford, Aja Kong, Bea Priestley, and Brandi Rhodes.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.