Who is Robert Stone from WWE NXT: Chelsea Green’s new manager was a TNA star

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Last night, there was a huge surprise on WWE NXT when former TNA Impact Wrestling star Alex Shelley was announced as joining the brand to team up with Kushida as the Time Splitters.

He wasn’t the only former TNA star on WWE NXT last night, as Robert Stone made his on-screen debut for the brand.

This happened after Chelsea Green made her big return to NXT. Here is what you need to know.

Who is Robert Stone in WWE?

Chelsea Green just made a mark on Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago when she showed up and fought Charlotte Flair. It showed her as an NXT superstar, but only hardcore fans knew who she was.

She is a former Impact Wrestling star and is also the girlfriend of Zack Ryder.

Read More More WWE superstars react to AEW Double or Nothing

Now that she has made her big return to NXT television, she has a new manager named Robert Stone.

While he was almost unrecognizable, TNA Impact Wrestling fans know Robert Stone as the former Robbie E.

Yes, the man with the preppy clothes and glasses was the same person that took on the Jersey Shore gimmick in TNA.

In TNA, Robert Stone was a former TNA TV Champion, TNA X-Division Champion, and two-time TNA tag team champion (with Jessie Godderz).

Jessie Godderz got a lot of mainstream popularity when he appeared on Big Brother Season 10 and Season 11. He also made appearances in several later seasons and has the record for more annual appearances than any other Big Brother star.

Not to be outdone, Robert Stone also made his way from TNA to reality television. He appeared in 2014 with TNA Knockout Brooke Adams on the 25th season of The Amazing Race. They finished in fourth place.

Robert Stone signed with WWE in March 2019 and started training. He used the manager gimmick at house shows where he worked with wrestlers like Rinku Singh and Riddick Moss. Now, he is starting on TV with Chelsea Green as his first client.

WWE NXT airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on USA Network.