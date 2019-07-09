Who is Renee Michelle, Drake Maverick’s spouse in WWE?

Over the past few weeks, Drake Maverick has really plugged himself into the feud for the WWE 24/7 Championship. Now, his new wife Renee Michelle is also a big part of the storyline.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about Drake Maverick’s spouse, Renee Michelle.

Is Drake Maverick really married to Renee Michelle?

First of all, despite the angle shot at their wedding, Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle really did get married.

Maverick is completely sold on his character and WWE utilized his love for the business by filming that title change. Of course, that was a scene shot after their wedding, but the couple really did get married.

The two have also done a lot with the title based on their honeymoon, which Drake Maverick has made sure the 24/7 title accompanied them everywhere they went.

Who is Renee Michelle?

Renee Michelle made her WWE debut in the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

She is from Washington, D.C., and worked on the indies there before getting her chance in the Mae Young Classic.

Michelle made her debut in 2013 and has worked for Shine Wrestling, House of Pain, and ECWA, before winning her first title for MCW Pro Wrestling in Maryland.

Michelle won the MCW Women’s Championship in October 2014 and then won her second title in December 2015. In 2016, she won her third title but lost it the same night to former WWE Diva Melina.

In 2015, she also held the WXW Diamond Division Championship.

Renee Michelle made her first appearance in WWE on the Dec. 8, 2014, episode of Monday Night Raw as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds (that is also the group where Becky Lynch and Braun Strowman made their early WWE appearances as well).

Michelle returned in 2017 for the Mae Young Classic but lost in the first round to Candice LeRae.