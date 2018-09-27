Who is Nia on Total Divas? Everything you need to know about WWE superstar Nia Jax

This week’s episode of Total Divas focused on the retirement of Paige from the WWE. However, in a positive moment on this week’s show, Nia Jax returned to action. So, who is Nia on Total Divas and why was this such a heartwarming moment?

Nia Jax is a former plus-sized model that the WWE signed to their roster in 2014. It was a huge move for the company, who previously relied on smaller fashion models and fitness experts to fill out their Divas roster.

Nia is six-feet tall and weighs 272 pounds and was a great professional wrestler when showing inclusivity in the ranks of the new WWE women’s division.

Nia Jax came up through NXT with her best friend Alexa Bliss and the two shared an on-screen friendship as well once they made it to the main roster.

After two years on the main roster, the WWE decided to give Nia Jax a chance at the top.

In March, Alexa Bliss made comments insulting Nia Jax that was caught on video and that started a feud between the two. Bliss, standing 5-foot-2 and 101 pounds was the villain in this feud, which tried to show that she could somehow beat Nia Jax in the ring.

Alexa Bliss tried to play the victim, claiming that Nia Jax was always bullying her and turned in some great promos on the way to WrestleMania.

Then, on the biggest stage of them all at WrestleMania 34, Nia Jax beat Alexa Bliss to win her first WWE women’s championship.

This week’s episode of Total Divas showed the lead-in to that big moment in the career if Nia Jax and how much it really meant to her to finally win the big one.

