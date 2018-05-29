Who is Michelle Webb, the wrestler bullied by Nia Jax on WWE Raw?

Last night on WWE Monday Night Raw, the company made the surprising move of turning Nia Jax bad and even made her a bully — which makes no sense after her storyline angle with Alexa Bliss. On the show, she attacked an enhancement talent and now some are wondering who is Michelle Webb, the wrestler that Nia Jax bullied on Raw?

Michelle Webb is an independent wrestler named Madi Maxx, a Dallas-native who wrestles around the country in the indies. According to Ringside News, the WWE always uses indie talent and gives them fake names because they won’t promote smaller indies or the enhancement talent they use on Raw and SmackDown Live.

According to Cagematch, Madi Maxx trained at the OVW Wrestling School under trainer Josh Gerry and worked a more technical style. In 2018, she has wrestled for Queens of Combat in North Carolina, Innovate Pro Wrestling and Tried-N-True Pro Wrestling in Tennessee, and WildKat Pro Wrestling in Georgia.

Obviously, wrestling in the WWE as Michelle Webb was a career highlight for the young star, whose first match came in 2016 for GOUGE Wrestling in North Carolina.

As for her first taste of the WWE, it came in a squash where the promotion fed Michelle Webb to the giant WWE Monday Night Raw women’s champion Nia Jax. This seems questionable because Nia was a babyface whose last opponent Alexa Bliss accused her of bullying.

The entire basis of that story was that Alexa Bliss was the bully and Nia Jax was standing up for plus-sized women who are not what WWE fans typically cater to. Now, as she prepares to defend her title at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view against former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, Nia has become the bully.

While no one knew who Michelle Webb was before WWE Monday Night Raw, fans have seen her face now, and it is up to her to determine if her future rests in the WWE or if she merely fades back into the indies.