Who is Mercedes Martinez, the Joker in the AEW All Out Casino Battle Royale

AEW presented their AEW All Out PPV which is their last major event before they head to AEW on TNT weekly television show.

The first match on the PPV event was the Casino Battle Royale and this one was with the women. The winner of this match will fight at the AEW on TNT premiere for the AEW women’s title.

The way the match is set up is that five women start in the ring and then every few minutes five more women come in at the same time. After 20 women have entered, one woman will get the Joker and she enters last.

That woman was Mercedes Martinez and the fans loved it.

Martinez not only did not win the match but she was not even in the final three. Despite that, Mercedes Martinez is a huge pickup for AEW.

Who is Mercedes Martinez?

Mercedes Martinez is a 38-year-old professional wrestling veteran.

She is the current WXW Women’s Champion, Phoenix of RISE Champion, and World Association of Wrestling’s Bellatrix World Champion.

She is that good.

Martinez also worked in the biggest and most prestigious women’s wrestling promotion of the last decade in Shimmer, where she was a two-time champion.

She started training in 2000 and joined Shimmer in 2005. While there, she had huge matches with Sarea Del Rey and Awesome Kong and was even aligned with current NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler while she competed there.

Martinez gained a lot of fans when she showed up in Ring of Honor in 2006-07 and feuded with Allison Danger, Daizee Haze and Lacey.

She picked up a ton of new fans when she showed up in WWE to compete in the Mae Young Classic in 2017. She beat Xia Li in the first round, Princesa Sugehit in the second and Abbey Laith in the third.

The fact that Mercedez Martinez made it to the semifinals before losing Shayna Baszler showed how much WWE valued her.

Now, it appears that Mercedez Martinez is with AEW. Whether it is a full-time deal or just a part-time wrestler there is still to be determined.